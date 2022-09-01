Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Comes in 3 Different-Colored Vinyl Editions

Taylor Swift announced that her tenth studio album Midnights will be released on Oct. 21, 2022. Fans have been eager to hear new music from Swift since she released her albums Folklore and Evermore in 2020. And for fans who want a vinyl copy of the upcoming album, they’ll have three different color options to choose from.

Taylor Swift is releasing her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Oct. 21

Swift first announced her album’s release at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best Long Form Video for All Too Well: The Short Film, which included the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” from her 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2012 album of the same name.

During her acceptance speech, Swift announced that her tenth studio album was on the way.

“I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st,” Swift said. She later wrote on Instagram about the project: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight.”

The album will have 3 different-colored vinyl versions

Swift kicked off September with more news regarding her album release in October. At midnight on Sept. 1, she took to Instagram to announce the vinyl release of Midnights and revealed not one, not two, but three different limited edition versions. Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl, Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Vinyl and Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl are available to order for just one week for $29.99 from her website.

“August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers,” she captioned her Instagram. Each edition has a different cover, and each one has a different-colored vinyl record.

Taylor herself gives the big reveal a special touch with an adorable video in which she holds aloft the three new versions. Each one features a different cover, with the vinyl records themselves in unique colors as well.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ sold many vinyl copies

Vinyl sales have increased in recent years after decades of decline. In 2021, one-third of album sales were vinyl LPs.

Adele sold 318,000 vinyl copies of her album 30, while Olivia Rodrigo sold 268,000 copies. Red (Taylor’s Version) sold 260,000, making it one of the top-selling vinyl records of 2021.

