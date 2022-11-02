Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Success Could ‘Trigger People,’ Says Celebrity Psychic 

Taylor Swift just released her new Midnights album, and it has already broken records and made history. A celebrity psychic read the singer’s aura and predicted that Swift’s “shine” could “trigger people.” Here’s what the aura reader said about Swift and her Midnights success.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ‘Midnights’ album references exes and enemies

Taylor Swift released Midnights on Oct. 21, and the album has already made history. 10 tracks from the album debuted atop the Billboard 100, making it the first time a single artist has held all 10 spots at the top of the chart. Drake previously held the record when nine songs from his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy debuted in the top 10. This also marks the first time in Billboard history that no male artists are in the top 10 (per Insider).

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Swift tweeted.

Several songs on Midnights and Midnights (3am Edition) contain references to Swift’s past relationships with high-profile celebrities like John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal. Swift also sang about revenge in the songs “Karma” and “Vigilante S***,” which could apply to her romantic history or her beef with Kanye West and Scooter Braun.

A celebrity psychic said Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ could ‘trigger people’

Celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela has over 68,000 Instagram followers, and she read the cast’s auras on an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. On her podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, she explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling life. Mystic Michaela has read the auras of many celebrity guests on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Berner, and more.

On Oct. 21, the celebrity psychic shared an Instagram post explaining Taylor Swift’s aura colors and how her Midnights success could affect others. “When you shine, you trigger people,” she captioned a photo of the singer. “When your aura sparkles… when it shimmers, it means you’ve unlocked something. Exposed a burning truth within which cannot be contained.”

Mystic Michaela continued, “Taylor has a purple and yellow aura, and it’s always been beautiful… but lately… it sparkles. It glows. It’s ignited. The sparkles are visible in the chills she gives us, the universe she brings us into and in our own ability to see ourselves wrapped up in the vulnerable words she lays out for us.”

The singer referenced her aura in the song ‘Bejeweled’

Taylor Swift mentioned her aura in the Midnights song “Bejeweled.” She sang, “Sapphire tears on my face, sadness became my whole sky / But some guy said my aura’s moonstone just ‘cause he was high.”

Mystic Michaela interpreted this line for Elite Daily. “Moonstone is a bit of a shimmery stone, and its spiritual meaning is about ebb and flow,” the psychic said. “Our life has cycles as well. This could connect to her Midnights album as a whole, as well the cycles of different albums in her career.”

The celebrity aura reader said Swift’s purple and yellow aura is similar to the colors of a moonstone. “Her yellow is very sparkly or, as she might say, shimmery. Her purple is very deep, endlessly so,” Mystic Michaela said. “The hue has depth. And this translates to the layered presentation of her artistic work. Her writing has multiple meanings and ways we can interpret it.”

She added, “Just like moonstone itself, she helps us connect to our own intuition in the words she writes and music she gives us. Through so much of her work, we connect to ourselves. Which is what moonstone is for.”

The psychic concluded that Swift is allowing herself to shine, regardless of how it may trigger others. “Moonstone tells us to allow darkness to fade so that we may let in the light,” Mystic Michaela said. “She is letting herself shimmer, bedazzle, and show off that sparkly yellow purple aura of hers.”

