‘Ted Lasso’ Takes Home Significantly Fewer Emmys Than Last Year Despite a Repeat 20 Nominations 

Apple TV+ brought viewers the warm-hearted, loveable, hysterical Ted Lasso again in season 2, but the comedy didn’t take home nearly as many Emmys as the first season. Jason Sudeikis snagged Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for the second year in a row. Plus, the cast and crew defeated their competitors to win the Outstanding Comedy Series again at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. But why did Ted Lasso garner fewer Emmys in 2022 than in 2021?

‘Ted Lasso’: Jason Sudeikis | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

‘Ted Lasso’ won 4 Emmys in 2022 at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Despite earning fewer awards in 2022, Ted Lasso had an epic evening. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso Season 2 took home the following four trophies at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Sudeikis and Goldstein remain the fan favorites of Ted Lasso, although many of the supporting actors received nominations from the Television Academy. 2022 is the second year in which both men garnished the awards. This is also the second time that Ted Lasso won the incredible accolade of Outstanding Comedy Series. It’s the first time the comedy took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing. Overall, it was a successful evening for the original series.

‘Ted Lasso’ won 7 Emmys in 2021 at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

In 2021, Ted Lasso Season 1 won seven Emmy Awards, three more than in 2022. Here is the complete list of trophies the Apple TV+ series took home at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series — “The Hope That Kills You”

Hannah Waddingham for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Why did the Apple TV+ comedy take home fewer Emmys for season 2?

Ted Lasso continued to bring home the Academy’s most esteemed trophies in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, despite only winning in four categories. In 2022, ABC’s Abbot Elementary stole the awards for Outstanding Casting and Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. In its inaugural season, the sitcom created by Quinta Brunson garnished critical acclaim. The sitcom is relatable, like Ted Lasso, but also timely. It tackles the U.S. education system when teacher shortages are prevalent but finds humor in the characters’ challenging situations. It remains a brutal show to go up against in any category.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building snagged the Outstanding Sound Mixing win in 2022. It’s not necessarily that Ted Lasso Season 2 wasn’t as incredible as the first installment, but rather that new original shows joined the ranks of the competition. HBO’s Barry took home the trophy in the Single-Camera Picture Editing category. The crime comedy continues the garnish critical acclaim, with ratings increasing each season.

Although Ted Lasso brought home fewer trophies than in 2021, they still had a highly successful evening at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Apple TV+. The third season does not have a release date, but it is expected sometime in late 2022.

