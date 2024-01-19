'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry didn't have an easy recovery from her C-section after recently giving birth to twins. Here's what happened.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 gave us insights into Kailyn Lowry’s life, and she now has seven kids. She recently revealed that she gave birth to the twins she conceived with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. And she gave all of the details of labor and recovery on her podcast. Unfortunately, Kailyn had an issue with her C-section wound. Here’s what happened.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry said she ripped open her C-section incision after giving birth

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had to get a C-section to deliver her twins, and she wasn’t happy about it. She mentioned that her most straightforward births in the past were the ones she had unmedicated. This marked her first experience getting a C-section, and she was terrified. After the surgery, Kailyn mentioned the difficulties of recovery, including the moment when she busted open her C-section incision.

“The first three days post-op were the worst for me personally in getting in and out of bed,” she said on the Barely Famous podcast with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. “Sitting up or down was specifically painful, but once you’re moving, it really does feel so much better.”

Kailyn noted that by the end of the first week after surgery, she was “feeling really good.” However, she had an issue while doing the dishes. Because she had an abdominoplasty in the past, she can’t feel anything below her belly button. While doing chores, she felt something “wet” around her stomach. She looked down and noticed “gushing blood,” and she called her son, Isaac, over to help.

“First of all, Isaac hates stuff like that,” Kailyn said of her 14-year-old son. “He hates anything with blood, guts, whatever.”

After gathering some towels, Kailyn’s boyfriend’s mother came over to help, as she was a nurse. She advised Kailyn to head back to the hospital, as her C-section incision opened. “I should’ve rested and I just never did,” she concluded.

Kailyn Lowry said she was scared she was going to die after the birth of her twins

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry didn’t want to have to have a C-section, as she was extremely scared of going through with the surgery. However, because one of her babies was breech, she didn’t have a choice. On her podcast, Barely Famous, she described the feeling when the morphine wore off after her procedure.

“To me, I think that was the first time ever I was on morphine,” she said. “That s***’s crazy coming down. I wrote in here, ‘shakes and freezing afterward.’ When I took a shower for the first time, I was still coming down from the meds. And I remember having Elijah stand and watch me in the shower with the shower curtain open because I thought I was going to die. I was convulsing. … It was the craziest thing.”

Kailyn recalled also feeling incredibly itchy and breaking the skin with scratching.

She said her unmedicated births were ‘the easiest’ births she ever had

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry wasn’t looking forward to giving birth via C-section with her twins. While speaking on her podcast, she noted that her unmedicated births were “the easiest and most seamless” births she ever had.

“I know that it’s not for everybody and it can’t be for everyone … but if there was a choice and everything was fine and healthy and I could do it, then I would do unmedicated,” she stated.

Kailyn had her fallopian tubes removed after her twins were born, so it appears she’s finished conceiving. We’ll have to wait and see what her future holds.

