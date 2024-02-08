Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' fame might be feeling the 'pressure' to bond with her new twins, according to a body language expert.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 gave fans an inside look into Kailyn Lowry’s life. The mom of seven recently gave birth to twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and the two are over the moon to parent even more children. However, a body language expert suggests Kailyn struggles to bond with her new babies. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry is allegedly ‘under the most pressure’ to bond with her new twins

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared her birth story regarding her newborn twins on her podcast. She had to have her first-ever C-section for the babies, which terrified her. Then, the twins had to spend time in the NICU. Today, the twins are happy and healthy — but body language expert Judi James suggested that Kailyn is under “pressure” to bond with her newborns.

“Kailyn looks like an emotional octopus in the aftermath of the birth of her twins,” James told The Sun. “The touching ritual of placing a bow on her girl’s head and removing the NICU blanket to replace it with one from home is symbolic. She shared an experience with the camera, making her followers see the bonding. This was also about the difficult process she has been juggling since. Kailyn has felt under the most pressure to bond with her twins.”

James added that Kailyn’s “delay in disclosing their names” is due to Kailyn wanting to bond with the babies first. It’s also a sign of Kailyn’s “emotional maturity.”

“She prioritized family above social media for the first time,” James continued.

She had early concerns regarding her daughter’s lack of ‘feeding cues’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared how she felt when her newborn twins were rushed to the NICU following her C-section. “The NICU is an emotional rollercoaster …. I don’t think that you ever go in thinking, ‘We could end up in the NICU,’” Kailyn said on her podcast, Barely Famous.

Her newborn son left the NICU earlier than her newborn daughter. Kailyn explained that her daughter didn’t have typical “feeding cues,” which concerned her. “I wanted to know if what I was seeing was normal,” the reality star explained. “I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. Like, she would just sleep through feeding. She’d never have any feeding cues. And then when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle.”

Thankfully, both of Kailyn’s babies are home with her now. Body language expert Judi James added that the initial separation of the twins deeply affected Kail. “Kailyn feels responsible for herself and Elijah but is thoughtful about the twins, who had to spend time separated,” James noted.

Does Kailyn Lowry want more kids?

Is Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry finished having children? She told fans on her podcast that she had her fallopian tubes removed after her C-section, so she can’t have any more children naturally. But fans will have to wait and see if she chooses another route to have more kids in the future.

“Do I regret getting my tubes out?” Kailyn said on the Barely Famous podcast. “It’s just one of those things that’s, like, I didn’t know before I had seven kids how a person would know if they’re done having children. I spent so much time after Creed saying publicly, privately, in my own head, like, ‘I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I don’t want any more kids.’ But, I was trying to convince myself I didn’t want any more kids.”

