Why ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Crystal Reed Wanted to Be Written Out of the Show

The TV show Teen Wolf was a popular series from 2011 to 2017. Running for a whopping 100 episodes, the cast included a few notable actors like Crystal Reed. She portrayed Allison for half of the teen drama series.

In season 3, fans bid a tearful goodbye to the character. But some may not have known at the time that Allison’s death was something Reed wanted. The star later explained why she wanted to leave the show early.

Crystal Reed played Allison Argent in ‘Teen Wolf’

Crystal Reed attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” at Harmony Gold on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Reed portrayed Allison in Teen Wolf for the first three seasons. Allison is the daughter of an overprotective werewolf hunter, but she has no idea her family fights supernatural creatures. She does not learn about this until she starts dating Scott.

The two break up, but Allison secretly helps Scott protect Derek in the third season. Viewers witnessed her tragic death while she tried to save Stiles. Allison and Scott share a heart-wrenching moment as she confesses her love for him while dying in his arms. Fans considered it one of the most tragic scenes in the series.

Allison does appear a little in the fifth season, primarily through flashbacks. In addition, Reed returned for the episode “Maid of Gévaudan” as Marie-Jeanne Valet, an ancestor of the Argent family.

Crystal Reed wanted to move on from ‘Teen Wolf’

Remember that time Allison was a good girl gone bad? #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/pEXXCGtKvi — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) September 11, 2017

While Allison’s death may have angered some viewers, it was written at Reed’s bequest. According to CBR, the actor left midway through the show because there was nothing left for her character.

Reed believed she took Allison as far as she could and wanted to explore different kinds of characters. She said the decision was not an easy one to make, especially since her character was a fan favorite.

“It’s so hard for me to let go of [Allison],” Reed said in an interview, “and I went into, like, a week of mourning because a part of me left with a part of her. She’ll always be there with me. I’m so proud of her. I don’t think I would have been so upset that she died if she wasn’t so special to me.

When Reed spoke to the showrunners, they agreed. They had plenty of time to give her a good send-off. Everyone was sad to see her go. But fortunately, she returned.

Crystal Reed appeared ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

Earlier this year, Paramount+ released Teen Wolf: The Movie. It takes place 15 years after the show. The characters now live their own lives but return to Beacon Hills when Nogitsune gets released. Meanwhile, Allison gets resurrected but has no memories of Scott or her friends.

Scott now has to deal with Allison hunting them down and the Oni. Multiple stars from the original show appeared in the movie. However, a couple of former actors turned down the film for various reasons.

Fortunately for fans, Reed agreed to return to the world of Teen Wolf one last time. The star got to give her character a new ending where she could be with Scott. The film’s final scenes likely pleased viewers who wanted them to be happy together.