Teenage Jimmy Page Sweet Talked the Girl Behind the Record Counter to Order Blues Records Just for Him

When one thinks of a rock star, one might also imagine the fame and groupies that come with being one. According to Bob Spitz’s 2021 biography Led Zeppelin: The Biography, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was smooth with women from a young age, long before his days of being an international star.

Jimmy Page and his friend ‘sweet-talked’ a girl about records

Page’s interest in music started at a young age. By the time he was a teenager, he was playing guitar in a band called Neil Christian & the Crusaders.

According to Led Zeppelin: The Biography, Page and his friend Dave Williams would frequent an appliance shop called Rodgers looking at records.

The two had a particular interest in blues music. To try and make sure that Rodgers only had the best selection, they got help from a young woman who worked there.

Spitz writes, “the boys sweet-talked the young woman behind the counter—a pink-haired bombshell named June Cutler-into letting them have a look at the record companies’ release sheets so they could scan through the names and underline those they thought might deliver the goods.”

Jimmy Page was interested in blues music

Not only did Cutler let Page and Williams order records for the store, but she also allowed them to “preview” records without buying them.

“The boys actually convinced June Cutler to order loads of these titles, without any commitment to buy them. What’s more, she let them preview the records in the store’s listening booth,” writes Spitz in Led Zeppelin: The Biography.

One day, Page came across the 1959 album “What’d I Say” by Ray Charles, and he brought it to the lead singer of Neil Christian & the Crusaders.

“There was this great blues thing going on,” Page said in Led Zeppelin: The Biography, “city blues, Chess style music.”

The guitarist toured when he was a teenager

With his primary focus being music, Page did not have goals to attend college. Because of this, the guitarist made the decision to leave school so he could tour with Neil Christian & the Crusaders when he was only a teenager.

In Led Zeppelin: The Biography, Page says he left school “after passing five G.C.E. ‘O’ level exams.”

While touring with Neil Christian & the Crusaders, the band made enough money to have a driver for their gigs. It turns out the driver also helped Page and the band members with women on tour.

In Led Zeppelin: The Biography, Spitz writes, “At a certain point, as their fortunes grew, they even employed a driver, Don Stewart. A self-styled ladies’ man, Don’s job description extended to procuring girls from the audience whom Neil Christian had picked out for himself and Jimmy and escorting them backstage after the gig.”

