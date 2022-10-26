From Welcome Week to the last days of class, the events of freshman year culminate in the Oct. 26 episode of Tell Me Lies. School is almost out and there’s one big party left. However, what begins as an end-of-the-year tradition turns into a nightmare (for some). Continue to get a recap of Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 10 Recap: “The Bedrooms of Our Friends.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 10: “The Bedrooms of Our Friends”]

Lily McInerny in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 | Josh Stringer/Hulu

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 10: A Welcome Week flashback reveals details of Macy’s death

It’s September 2007 in “The Bedrooms of Our Friends,” which per Hulu, began streaming on Oct. 26. Macy (Lily McInerny) is setting up her dorm room before Lucy (Grace Van Patten) arrives when Stephen (Jackson White) stops by.

They have sex and Stephen reiterates they have to be discrete. It’s only been a few months since he and Diana (Alicia Crowder) split up and he doesn’t want to make her feel weird.

Moments later Stephen hands Macy the infamous flower drawing Lucy goes on to discover in the Sept. 21 episode. From there, the events of Welcome Week play out until Macy goes to the fateful off-campus party.

After Lucy rejects her party invite, Macy drives there alone. Eventually, she makes a “booty call” to Stephen. They smoke outside the party before having sex in Macy’s car.

Stephen asks Macy to drive him home and she agrees. Thinking better of it considering how she feels, Macy changes her mind. She’s not OK to drive. Stephen, who by his own admission had been “drinking all night,” presses before ultimately getting behind the wheel.

During the drive, Macy and Stephen argue. Just as Stephen turns to face Macy when she calls him a “bad person,” another car — driven by Benjamin Wadsworth’s character Drew — comes out of nowhere. Stephen swerves to avoid a collision and the car goes off the road hitting a tree.

Fearing Macy’s dead, Stephen deletes all of his text messages from her phone. Then Stephen puts Macy, who isn’t wearing a seatbelt, in the driver’s seat. After a tearful apology, he walks away.

Stephen and Lucy’s summer plans aren’t what they expected

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 | Josh Stringer/Hulu

As the school year comes to a close, Lucy and Stephen’s plans for the summer break aren’t what they intended. Stephen has no internship lined up. Instead, he’s going home to work with his brother.

As for Lucy, she’s not following in her father’s footsteps and going to India. Rather, she’s returning home with no intentions of working.

During an awkward coffee shop conversation, Diana highlights the fact that by skipping the trip Lucy won’t be far from Stephen.

Later, Stephen once again crosses paths with Diana. She asks him about being with Lucy “on day two.” Initially, Stephen denies it until realizing it’s Lucy’s attempt at an alibi for the time of Macy’s death.

Meanwhile, everyone else seems to have plans for the summer. Bree (Catherine Missal) is going on a trip with Evan (Branden Cook) and his parents. Wrigley (Spencer House) is returning to a physical therapist he knows after being told by another he probably won’t play football next year.

Stephen leaves the party holding hands with Diana, later engaged to Lucy’s friend Lydia

After scolding Lucy for the sorry excuse for an alibi, Stephen joins her at the Hawaiian-themed party. Stephen finds himself alone in a room with Diana while Lucy talks to ostracized Pippa (Sonia Mena).

Lucy looks for Stephen until, finally, he comes down the stairs holding hands with Diana. Unbeknownst to Lucy, Diana and Stephen had a conversation about his future and ambition of being a lawyer.

Lucy proceeds to drink with Evan. The next morning they wake up naked in bed together. Fast forward to 2015 and it’s Evan and Bree’s engagement party. Stephen and Lucy exchange pleasantries before his fiancée, Lydia (Natalee Linez), Lucy’s high school best friend, arrives.

RELATED: ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: ‘Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion’