‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: ‘Hot-Blooded’

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 2: Drew tells Stephen what really happened to Macy

“Hot-Blooded,” which began streaming on Sept. 7, 2022, according to Hulu, picks up with Stephen talking to Drew. It’s September 2007, shortly after Macy’s death.

Stephen listens to his friend’s younger brother explain what happened the night Macy died. Drew says it wasn’t a single-car accident. He’d been on the road that night heading back to a party with beer he bought using a fake ID.

A car came out of nowhere. He left the scene of the accident not realizing Macy had been behind the wheel.

Stephen asks a few questions — Did anyone see you? Did your car touch hers? — before advising a tearful Drew to keep quiet. Initially, Drew protests, suggesting he should come clean. Stephen insists the “entire thing can go away” because the three of them in the room are the only people who know the truth.

‘Tell Me Lies’ recap: Lucy and Stephen have their first date

“Hot-Blooded” continues with a milestone in the timeline of Lucy and Stephen’s romance, their first date. They go to an Italian restaurant where they laugh about pasta, share a few kisses, and get to know each other.

Lucy shares her high school nickname (“ice queen”) and her plan of someday becoming a travel writer. Stephen confesses to Facebook stalking Lucy before explaining his desire to become a lawyer originated from growing up poor.

Pictures are scribbled on placemats and coasters (An owl by Lucy and a flower by Stephen.). The date seems to be going along well until Stephen leaves the table to take his mother’s call. Shortly after they’re back on campus saying goodnight.

Later, Lucy wonders aloud to Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Bree (Catherine Missal) about how the date ended. Eventually, she deletes Stephen’s number.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Lucy, Stephen goes to his ex. An argument ensues. Diana (Alicia Crowder) isn’t sure she trusts Stephen again after cheating. As for Stephen, he’s tired of waiting around. So how do they leave things? They argue, and Diana tells Stephen to get out.

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 2: Lucy goes to Stephen after Diana’s fundraiser

Alicia Crowder in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 2: ‘Hot-Blooded’ | Josh Stringer/Hulu

The next day, Lucy decides to go to Diana’s fundraiser under the guise of “doing good” while really scoping out Stephen’s ex-girlfriend. She doesn’t know what Diana’s raising money for, but she’s going.

Bree and Pippa come too. Watching Diana mingle with guests they describe her as having a “first lady glow.”

Lucy makes a donation when Diana comes up to her. She says they’re raising money to create a scholarship program for kids with incarcerated parents.

Following their brief conversation, Lucy leaves the fundraiser for Stephen’s place. He answers the door, and without saying a word, Lucy kisses him. They, in 2007 undergrad parlance, “hook up.”

