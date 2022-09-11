‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: ‘We Don’t Touch, We Collide’

Secrets and lies continue in Hulu’s third installment of the original series, Tell Me Lies. Wrigley (Spencer House) spills the truth to someone close to him as pressure mounts at school. Meanwhile, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) talks to Stephen (Jackson White) about exclusivity. Ahead, get a recap of Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 3: “We Don’t Touch, We Collide.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 3: “We Don’t Touch, We Collide”]

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 3: Wrigley tells Pippa the truth about Macy

“We Don’t Touch, We Collide” which began streaming on Sept. 7, 2022, according to Hulu, picks up in October 2007. Wrigley is getting a cortisone shot in his knee so he can continue playing football.

He ignores recommendations to rest and recuperate. Later, a counselor tells him to register due to his “learning disability.” As a result, he can get the extra time he needs to take midterm exams.

Ultimately, Wrigley decides not to register following comments from his friends who aren’t aware he’s struggling. His exams don’t go well (Wrigley doesn’t finish before time is up).

All of that combined with his younger brother, Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth), leaves Wrigley stressed. Finally, after an incident with Drew, he tells Pippa (Sonia Mena) the truth. Drew was there when Macy (Lily McInerny) died.

Lucy and Stephen have a conversation about exclusivity

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 3: ‘We Don’t Touch, We Collide’ | Josh Stringer/Hulu

A mysterious hair tie leads to Lucy and Stephen discussing exclusivity. Stephen says he doesn’t want to be the person to ruin the “fun” of Lucy’s freshman year. Later, on advice from Pippa, she plays “the game.” Although Stephen doesn’t react in a way she might’ve hoped.

Later, Lucy and Bree (Catherine Missal) head to a bar. There, a bartender catches Lucy’s eye. They spend the night together, and Lucy brushes off a dinner date invitation on her way out the door.

Meanwhile, what she doesn’t know is that Stephen and Diana’s (Alicia Crowder) romance is very much not in the past. They have yet another argument, this time about a position as a research assistant.

Except for this time, they decide to keep things a secret. When Diana feels like she can trust her former boyfriend of two years again, she says they can consider making things official.

‘Tell Me Lies’ recap: Stephen has photos of Macy on his computer

Lily McInerny in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Lightning Strikes’ | Josh Stringer/Hulu

The book-to-TV adaptation with a Hollywood connection continues with a big reveal. In the final scenes of “We Don’t Touch, We Collide,” Stephen goes through photos of Diana and Lucy on his laptop. Suddenly a different face appears. It’s Macy’s. She’s smiling on her bed as she undresses.

Stephen continues clicking through what appears to be intimate photos of Macy. Is the hair tie Lucy saw in Stephen’s room one of Macy’s? What about the secret Macy nearly told Lucy during Welcome Week? Did it have to do with Stephen? All of these questions and more remain.

Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu. A new episode drops every Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 1 Recap: ‘Lightning Strikes’