‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Take Off Your Pants and Jacket’

Hulu's original series, Tell Me Lies, is back with another episode. It's Halloween weekend in the Sept. 14 installment. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) becomes suspicious of Stephen (Jackson White) while he's out of town. Meanwhile, Bree (Catherine Missal) reconnects with Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) before talking with her future fiancé.

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 4: Lucy’s suspicion Stephen is seeing other people grows while he’s in New York City

Similar to the previous episode, “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” which began streaming on Sept. 14, 2022, according to Hulu, picks up in October 2007. It’s Halloween weekend at Baird College.

Bree and Pippa (Sonia Mena) are excited about a couples’ party. To Lucy, it’s another in a long list of events she and Stephen haven’t attended together. From there, she begins to wonder if Stephen’s seeing other people after their earlier conversation about exclusivity.

Eventually, Lucy confides in Pippa and Bree that she feels like she’s “going crazy.” She and Stephen both agreed not to be exclusive, didn’t they? Meanwhile, she finds herself searching through his belongings for clues.

Later, Lucy goes to New York City at Stephen’s request. Her growing suspicion is confirmed when she finds a used contraceptive in the bathroom trash can.

What she doesn’t know is that she’s actually in an apartment belonging to Diana’s (Alicia Crowder) family, not Evan’s (Branden Cook) as Stephen told her.

‘Tell Me Lies’ recap: Stephen fumbles an internship interview

Jackson White in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 4: ‘Take Off Your Pants and Jacket’ | Josh Stringer/Hulu

While Lucy becomes more and more suspicious, Stephen is in New York City interviewing for a law firm internship. As he explains, it’s crucial he secure a place there. He can’t afford to take an unpaid internship unlike many of his classmates.

However, Stephen doesn’t impress his interviewer. He gets caught lying about having gone to Europe.

When he tries to turn things around, it gets even worse. Stephen imagines his interviewer, a woman, is the client. Because, as he says, how he speaks to someone depends on who they are.

Then he’s out the door after a final comment about partners’ children likely getting the internship. Later, he confides in Diana who reassures him it’s only a “temporary setback.”

Bree has sex, reconnects with Drew

Catherine Missal in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 4: ‘Take Off Your Pants and Jacket’ | Josh Stringer/Hulu

Bree sets out to have sex for the first time during Halloween weekend in Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 4. She has sex with Tim (Tyriq Withers). But it’s not anything like how Pippa and Lucy described their own sexual experiences.

Bree then reaches out to Drew in an attempt to make herself feel better after he apologized for blowing her off Welcome Week.

That same weekend she crosses paths with Evan, her future fiancé, after appearing as a nude model in his art class. Bree admits she grew up in a foster home, something not even Pippa or Lucy knows. She wants to be so normal she’s boring, Bree tells Evan.

