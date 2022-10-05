A weekend getaway has everyone learning more about each other in the Oct. 5 episode of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies. From Bree’s (Catherine Missal) past to what Lucy (Grace Van Patten) never talks about, secrets are uncovered at Evan’s (Branden Cook) lakehouse. Continue to get a recap of Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: “Castle on a Cloud”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 7: “Castle on a Cloud”]

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 7: Evan accidentally reveals Bree has a foster sister

A March 2008 weekend at Evan’s lakehouse doesn’t get off to a smooth start. In “Castle on a Cloud,” which began streaming on Hulu on Oct. 5, it’s only hours after everyone’s arrival and multiple instances of Wrigley (Spencer House) wreaking havoc that Evan accidentally shares details of Bree’s past.

In the hot tub, he mentions Bree’s foster sister. Pippa (Sonia Mena), Lucy, and Stephen (Jackson White) react with surprise. It’s only then Evan realizes Bree hasn’t told her friends since he found out in the Sept. 14 episode.

Bree brushes it off and quickly heads to bed. Evan apologizes the next morning. Later, Bree explains to Pippa and Lucy how she ended up in foster care.

Meanwhile, Stephen, Evan, Wrigley, and Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) have a canoe race. Along the way, Stephen tells Drew Pippa knows about Macy (Lily McInerny) because of Wrigley. Also, that Wrigley hasn’t even noticed Pippa texting another guy.

What Drew doesn’t know is Lucy’s aware of his secret. Not only that, but she wants to ID him as the hit-and-run driver to Macy’s parents.

Additionally, Wrigley gets Evan to reluctantly “call dibs” on Bree.

the lakehouse trip from hell. new episode of #TellMeLies streams tonight on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/Zco3FVnYAw — Tell Me Lies on Hulu (@tellmelieshulu) October 4, 2022

‘Tell Me Lies’ recap: Tensions rise during a drinking game

The trip to Evan’s lake house continues with a drinking game gone wrong. In an attempt to play matchmaker, Lucy makes a rule Bree has to kiss Evan every time she drinks.

After a handful of kisses, Evan walks away upset. Meanwhile, Lucy tearfully opens up to Pippa about the guilt she feels surrounding Macy’s death. “I shouldn’t have let Macy go to that party alone,” she says. “I was mean to her and I was a s****y roommate.”

Then comes the sound of fireworks. Evan’s finally cracked the pink bowling ball affectionately known as Cossette. But he’s not excited. Instead, calls everyone “a**holes.”

“You’re not my friends. We’re not friends,” he says. “We don’t listen to each other, we don’t care about each other.”

“I just have a feeling that’s how I’m going to feel about each and every one of you always,” he concludes.

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 7: Evan and Bree have sex, Evan celebrates his birthday, and Stephen sabotages Bree’s camera

Catherine Missal in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 | Josh Stringer/Hulu

“Castle on a Cloud” continues with Evan nowhere to be found. Bree eventually finds him asleep against a tree stump. He apologizes for yelling, admitting he feels “so much pressure.”

“Everybody thinks I’m so nice,” he tells her, adding that they and their friends “don’t understand each other.” As Bree helps Evan back to the house, Evan shares his dad invented the materials used in slime hands.

Later, everyone sings happy birthday to Evan — two days late — with a cake he bought. He and Bree have sex. Meanwhile, down by the pool, Evan dunks Bree’s camera in the pool as Pippa watches. When Bree finds the water-logged camera, Stephen feigns disappointment at losing “so many good pictures” of him and Lucy.

Finally, on the drive back to campus, Stephen discretely hands Lucy a piece of Cossette.

A new episode of Tell Me Lies begins streaming every Wednesday on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘Merry F*cking Christmas’