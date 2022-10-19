It’s done. The letter about Welcome Week is out there in the Oct. 19 episode of Tell Me Lies. Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) confronts Wrigley (Spencer House) about the latest developments. Meanwhile, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) reluctantly admits something to her mom. Continue to get a recap of Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 9 Recap: “Sugar, We’re Going Down Swinging.”

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 9: Lucy reveals she knows her mom’s secret after being accused of plagiarism

It’s spring 2008 in “Sugar, We’re Going Down Swinging,” which began streaming on Oct. 19, according to Hulu. And Lucy’s short story submission from January has become a problem.

Her professor says she’s been accused of plagiarism after a nearly identical story showed up in a LiveJournal entry from two years earlier.

Lucy confesses it’s her LiveJournal and a true story. However, attempts at logging in prove unsuccessful. So, reluctantly — and at Stephen’s (Jackson White) urging — she calls her mom, CJ (Jessica Capshaw).

CJ confirms Lucy’s story about a wife having an affair while her husband’s health declined is true. She later apologizes, telling Lucy she had no idea her daughter knew.

A visit from Stephen derails the conversation. Soon, CJ and Lucy find themselves arguing. CJ informs Lucy that she and James, the man she had the affair with, have started seeing each other again.

‘Tell Me Lies’ recap: Drew confronts Wrigley about the mysterious letter to the dean

An unexpected visit from campus police regarding the letter and Macy’s (Lily McInerny) death leaves Drew spooked. He’s told the school’s doing an investigation and they’ll find out if he’s telling the truth.

Shaken he may be found out as a hit-and-run driver, Drew goes to Stephen to ask if anyone besides him, Pippa (Sonia Mena), and Wrigley know the truth. Stephen doesn’t admit he told Lucy months ago. He even goes so far as to point the finger at Pippa, saying she’s been known to talk.

Later, Drew not-so-discretely starts talking about Macy, Pippa, Wrigley, and the letter to the dean at a party. Pippa denies writing the letter but Drew thinks she’s lying. Unbeknownst to him, Lucy actually wrote it. The conversation quickly escalates. Drew and Wrigley throw punches.

Once they’re separated, the drama doesn’t stop. Wrigley falls from a second-story balcony when a railing breaks. He undergoes surgery for the injury, which is exacerbated by previous knee injuries from football.

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 1 Episode 9: Lucy denies sending the letter before Stephen realizes the truth

Later, Lucy makes a spur-of-the-moment decision to be Stephen’s alibi for the night Macy died. She tells a fellow student her now-boyfriend couldn’t have been out that night because they’d been together all night. Bree (Catherine Missal) immediately notices she’s lying and calls her on it.

At the hospital, Wrigley tells Stephen what the dean told his parents. Drew wasn’t going to get in trouble. They only told Drew they were doing an investigation and he got paranoid.

Back on campus, Pippa tells Lucy Wrigley’s ended things with her. While she thinks Stephen might’ve written the letter, she’s not sure she trusts Lucy.

Finally, after a tearful visit to the scene of the accident, Stephen puts all of the pieces together. He goes to Lucy, who admits, in between sobs, to writing the letter. Stephen’s response? Tell Lucy he loves her.

