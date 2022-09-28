Tess Taylor Has ‘Moved On’ and ‘Feels Sorry’ For Alexis Haines After Slamming Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’

Tess Taylor has released a new statement about Alexis Haines, Gabby Neiers, and the new Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist. Taylor previously criticized the documentary, and then Neiers came forward with a surprising confession involving Taylor. Here’s what happened and what Taylor said.

Tess Taylor previously said she was ‘not happy’ with Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’

On Sept. 21, Netflix released a documentary titled The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist about a string of celebrity burglaries that took place over a decade ago. A crew of high school students broke into celebrity homes and stole millions of dollars in cash and possessions. Their victims included Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, and Megan Fox.

The documentary features two members of the Bling Ring, Nick Prugo and Alexis Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), as well as Haines’ mother, Andrea Arlington, and her sister, Gabby (Gabrielle) Neiers.

Most people connected to the Bling Ring refused to participate in the Netflix special, including Tess Taylor, who lived with Haines, Neiers, and their mother at the time of the robberies. She was also their co-star on the reality show Pretty Wild, which only ran for one season and centered around Haines’ arrest for her involvement in the Bling Ring.

Taylor shared an Instagram Story (which automatically disappears after 24 hours) on the day The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist came out, saying she was “not happy” with the Netflix documentary and how heavily she was featured after declining to be involved in the project.

Tess Taylor released a new statement about ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’ and Alexis Haines

On Sept. 27, Tess Taylor released a statement to Us Weekly addressing the Netflix documentary, Alexis Haines, and Gabby Neiers.

“I moved on from this long ago and it sounds like the Neiers girls have not. I feel sorry that they still want to rope me into this thing publicly,” Taylor told the publication. “I have a beautiful life and family that mean the world to me and that is my focus today and always. Not those women. I hope they get the help/healing they need.”

Alexis Haines’ sister Gabby Neiers confessed on Instagram that she was involved in the Rachel Bilson robbery

On Sept. 26, the day before Tess Taylor gave her statement, Alexis Haines and Gabby Neiers shared an Instagram Live. Neiers admitted she was involved in a robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house, and that she was there with Taylor and Nick Prugo.

“I was at Rachel Bilson’s house one of the nights that it was robbed, and I went there willingly,” Neiers said. “I was drunk but I’m not making any excuses because I went there willingly.”

Neiers explained she wanted to come clean about her involvement with the Bling Ring, as she was never charged for any of the robberies, and she wanted to release Haines from keeping her secret.

“I did it for my sister so that I could allow her to release this secret that she’s been holding, release this secret that I’ve been holding,” Neiers said. “And what I’ve come to realize was the most important is to apologize to Rachel Bilson for what I did by stealing her sense of security and safety in her own home … that’s what I stole from her more than anything.”

