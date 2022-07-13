Tessa Thompson Knows Exactly Who She Wants to Co-Star in a ‘Valkyrie’ Movie

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is back headlining his fourth solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as fans know, the very nature of an MCU “solo movie” isn’t what it used to be. Case in point, Thor: Love and Thunder features the return of several other heroes, including fan-favorite Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). And the actor herself knows who she’d want with her if she ever got her own spinoff movie.

Tessa Thompson is King Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Ragnarok introduced Valkyrie as a disgraced former Asgardian hero. But by the movie’s end, she’s reclaimed her status as a fierce warrior and defender of good. Valkyrie even plays an integral role in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame. And by the end of that film, Thor appoints her his successor as ruler of New Asgard.

That’s where Thor: Love and Thunder picks up, with Valkyrie playing a key role in Thor’s battle against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Thompson has expressed interest in returning for other MCU projects outside the Thor franchise. And fans often name Valkyrie as an easy addition to the long-rumored female-led A-Force movie. But she could just as easily headline her own movie.

Tessa Thompson has ideas for a potential Valkyrie spinoff movie

Tessa Thompson attends Marvel Studios “Thor: Love and Thunder” Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In an interview with Spanish-language outlet Cinepop (translated via Screen Rant), Thompson reveals she has some clear ideas on what she’d want to see in a Valkyrie movie. More specifically, she knows which other heroes she’d like to join her in battle.

“Well, I really miss Mark Ruffalo, and I really miss Banner and Hulk. So I think he’d be my number one pick. And then really anyone from Wakanda. I would love to be able to fight alongside any of the incredible Wakandans, particularly all the incredible female warriors. I think Valkyrie would really relate to them. In our film [Thor: Love and Thunder], we have Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, two new intergalactic goats. They would have to be with me. And of course, Miek would have to be with me. Now I think the Wakandans are the only great fighters in this bunch, but I think we would do OK.”

While Thompson’s picks are all fun, her reference to the Wakandan Dora Milaje is most intriguing. Much like the Asgardian Valkyries, that group shares a warrior philosophy that would perfectly fit a Valkyrie movie. Plus, Thompson’s Valkyrie would have killer chemistry with Danai Gurira’s Okoye.

Could the ‘Thor’ breakout character really get her own movie?

Of course, the likelihood of a Valkyrie movie isn’t particularly high, at least not now. Phase 4 of the MCU already has a ton on its plate. This current slate of films introduces a new generation of potential Avengers, rounding out the stories of original heroes, setting up Kang (Jonathan Majors) and the multiverse, assembling the Thunderbolts, and introducing the Fantastic Four.

But that doesn’t mean Thompson is out of luck. On the contrary, Valkyrie is a character with a lot more to explore and who would fit easily into any number of projects. So even if she doesn’t get her own movie or Disney+ series just yet, there’s plenty of room for that to happen down the line. In the meantime, fans will get plenty more of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Pratt’ Loved Every Minute’ Working With Chris Hemsworth