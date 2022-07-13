Tessa Thompson Points Out 1 ‘Funny’ Mistake in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

After years of anticipation following 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder has finally arrived in theaters. But it seems Taika Waititi’s latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t immune to some slight editing mistakes. According to Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, one small “oops” moment involving her character was accidentally left in the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tessa Thompson | Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ cast and story details

Waititi — who headed the previous Thor installment, Ragnarok — returned to direct Love and Thunder. The film premiered on July 8. And it’s on track to have one of the biggest theatrical openings of the summer.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the movie sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the midst of a mid-life crisis. He still helps the Guardians of the Galaxy on dangerous missions but starts to question his place in the world.

However, his plans to retire are derailed when a new threat, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), starts killing off gods. To defeat this new supervillain, Thor has to call on some help from Valkyrie. And he must confront his feelings for his newly superpowered ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — aka Mighty Thor.

While Bale is a newcomer, Hemsworth, Thompson, Waititi, and Portman all reprise their roles from previous Thor installments. Russell Crowe also makes his Marvel debut as the Greek god Zeus.

Tessa Thompson shares a ‘funny’ editing mistake in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi broke down a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. And Thompson revealed one “funny” editing mistake that was accidentally left in the final cut.

“This is one little funny thing that happens in this,” she told Waititi during the interview. “See this shot? When I go ‘eh’? It’s because it used to be when [Thor] would wake up; that was my reaction.”

Ultimately, Thor’s shot was cut from the film, making Thompson’s reaction seem out of place.

Waititi claimed he “never noticed it.” And Thompson joked that the director “just left [Valkyrie’s reaction] there randomly.”

Thompson added that it’s “kind of funny. It doesn’t make any sense, but I love it.”

RELATED: Taika Waititi Goes Viral After Demeaning ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ VFX Team

The Valkyrie actor says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is ‘more ambitious’ than ‘Ragnarok’

It’s not exactly a secret that Waititi’s Thor movies are jam-packed with comedic moments. And the actors actually improvised many of them.

While filming Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi gave the cast more creative freedom with their characters than the previous Thor films. The director has said about 80% of Ragnarok‘s dialogue was improvised, according to Cinemablend.

Waititi let the Thor: Love and Thunder cast loose again for the new movie, leading to some hilarious character interactions. But in addition to the comedy, the film has many moving parts.

“It was a lot to balance,” Thompson told Vanity Fair. “In terms of the comedy, the love aspect. It was, in some ways, a more ambitious movie than Ragnarok.”

RELATED: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’: 1 Iconic Line Was Improvised by a Kid From Make-A-Wish Visiting the Set