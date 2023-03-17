‘That ’70s Show’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

Just mentionThat ’70s Show, and anyone will feel nostalgic. After all, it was a highly entertaining TV show that also reminded us of a simpler time. The program made household names out of stars such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Now that the spinoff, That ’90s Show, has officially premiered, fans are again taking a trip back in time to relive the comedy of another decade. However, many people are still wondering about one thing — which cast member from That ’70s Show has the highest net worth today?

The spinoff and what it is all about

Hello Wisconsin! That '90s Show is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/DsR0YEPRMo — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2023

Many original cast members appear in That ’90s Show, including Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Topher Grace, and more.

According to Us Weekly, fans are taken back to the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin for the new series, which follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), a new character and the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon). The teen is visiting her grandparents for the summer in the mid-1990s, and becomes friends with the kids around town.

The Hollywood Reporter says that viewers can expect plenty of updated cultural references in the spinoff. Like the original, the teens of the ’90s spend plenty of time hanging out in the basement and talking about things such as AOL, Clerks, and even Beverly Hills, 90210 — things that so many remember from more than two decades ago.

Forbes reports that the show, which premiered on Jan. 19, 2023, has been a hit, with 1.7 million households watching the first episode.

Which of the main ‘That ’70s Show’ cast members has the highest net worth today?

That 90's Show coming in hot with a perfect 90210 spoof — Brian Austin Green cameo included! pic.twitter.com/9nhT5d9osa — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2023

In addition creating one of the most popular sitcoms on television, the main cast members also commanded hefty paychecks, contributing to each one’s enviable net worth. Kurtwood Smith comes in at $10 million, while Prepon’s net worth is $12 million.

Ranking a little higher, with a net worth of $14 million, is Grace. Valderrama surpasses him with $20 million, and Tommy Chong has the same.

‘That ’70S Show’ cast. Top row left to right: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center left to right: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

From there, the amounts take a considerable jump. Kunis has a cool $75 million in the bank. However, her husband, Kutcher, is worth the most. Thanks to the success of not only That ’70s Show but also countless hit movies, his reality prank show, Punk’d, a starring role on Two and a Half Men, and many smart investments, the actor has a whopping net worth of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Who has retained the most ‘normal’ net worth and lifestyle?

‘That ‘90s Show,’ a new spinoff series based off of ‘That ‘70s Show,’ is currently in the works at Netflix.



More: https://t.co/kzLs1FqVmv pic.twitter.com/rMY1SX68A4 — Complex (@Complex) October 12, 2021

According to Just Jared, Don Stark is worth $5 million, as is Rupp, who portrayed Kitty Forman. Rupp amassed her small fortune through a recurring role on the hit show Friends and a stint as a theater star. Stark had more minor television roles before his most notable role on ‘That 70’s Show.

We love the original show and look forward to see what unfolds in each spinoff episode.