‘That ’90s Show’ Cast Were Starstruck Meeting 1 Guest Star From ‘That ’70s Show’

That ’90s Show is new to Netflix. But the streamer already renewed it for a second season. The popular show, a sequel to That ’70s Show, offers up a lot for fans both old and new, including both original and established characters, lots of humor, and smart pop culture references. While That ’90s Show focuses primarily on the young cast members, there are plenty of appearances from legacy characters from That ’70s Show — and as those who worked on the TV series have revealed, there were plenty of interactions between the stars. Still, one guest star in particular really made an impression on the young cast members, leaving them truly starstruck.

‘That ’90s Show’ introduced a new young cast

(L to R) Sam Morelos as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 101 of That ’90s Show. | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

That ’90s Show focuses on young Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. When Leia moves in to spend the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman, she embarks on an epic season that allows her to form lasting bonds with other teenagers in the area. That ’90s Show features a host of talented young actors in leading roles, including Callie Haverda as Leia, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, and Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

Many of the original performers from That ’70s Show also appear in the show, including Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. Even Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama have cameo roles in the series, reprising their characters from That ’70s Show with ease and charm.

How did the young cast of ‘That ’90s Show’ react to meeting Tommy Chong?

There are several notable cameos in That ’90s Show, but one, in particular, served to make waves with the young cast members. As reported by BuzzFeed, writer Terry Turner claimed that when pop culture icon Tommy Chong showed up to play a small role, the cast went wild. Chong, who also appeared in That ’70s Show, caused mass excitement on the set.

“The new cast was acting as if they were meeting the Beatles, but it was Tommy Chong,” Turner joked. The show’s writers also said that the young stars were thoroughly impressed by the legacy cast members, getting advice and tips from them when they could. Turner recalled how the new generation spent time in the kitchen set between takes, much to the delight of Rupp. “They were teaching Debra Jo how to shake someone’s hand, pull away, and, like, snap,” Turner said. “It’s been quite lovely watching Debra Jo and Kurtwood with this new cast.”

The new cast of ‘That ’90s Show’ interacted with the legacy cast members

That '90s Show is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/6UtsNQwrGT — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2023

Show creator Lindsey Turner also opened up about how special it was to see the new cast members spending time with the legacy cast. “There was this real collaboration between the older generation and the newer generation,” Turner said. “On set, it felt like it really turned the page into this sequel. That’s what showed up on camera, too. The kids would watch (Wilmer) do (the Fez voice), and they would talk to him about it and want to know more.”

Co-creator Gregg Mettler added, “Every time somebody was on set, they were always surrounded by our new cast.” That sense of collaboration must have translated. The show was renewed for a second season not long after the first season dropped on Netflix, with critics and fans praising the show’s humor and warmth. Soon, fans will get to enjoy even more of That ’90s Show.