‘That ’90s Show’ Teaser, Release Date, Plot, and Who’s Who in the Cast

That ’90s Show is coming to Netflix in 2023. Find out when episodes of the That ’70s Show spinoff will be released. We also have a sneak peak of the upcoming series and details about the plot of That ’90s Show, including a breakdown of the characters and who’s who in the cast.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

‘That ’90s Show’ release date: Jan. 19, 2023

The wait is almost over! Netflix will release all 10 episodes on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. If you want to rewatch the original series That ’70s Show, you can stream every episode on Peacock.

Teaser for ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff makes Red and Kitty Forman the stars

Red and Kitty Forman are grandparents! They’re greeted by their granddaughter in the teaser for That ’90s Show. “Welcome back to your favorite basement,” the teaser reads.

The basement Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends once hung out in is being passed down to a new generation. Naturally, Red only has a few rules: “Lights on, shirts on, and no dancing.” Insert Footloose joke here.

The teaser reveals Red and Kitty’s granddaughter and her friends will spend a lot of time in the Forman basement. They’ll also form a circle of their own, a nod to the classic scenes from the original series that alluded to the characters smoking pot.

We know some of the original stars from That ’70s Show will appear in the spinoff series, but they aren’t featured in the teaser. Instead, it seems like Kitty and Red are going to be a mainstay in That ’90s Show.

What is ‘That ’90s Show’ about?

According to Netflix, That ’90s Show takes place in 1995. “Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad,” the synopsis reads.

“When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

Who’s who in ‘That ’90s Show’

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman in the spinoff series. But fans get to meet a whole new generation of kids, too.

Sam Morelos as Nikki, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate | Netflix

There’s Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda. Netflix describes the character as “smart like her mom, awkward like her dad, Leia is craving adventure.” In the series, Leia meets a best friend in the most unlikely of places — next door to her grandparents’ house in Point Place.

Other characters That ’90s Show will introduce include:

Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide): A Riot Grrrl who is equal parts loyalty, rebellion, and heart, Gwen is the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids.

Nate (Maxwell Donovan): The dumb jock who isn’t actually athletic, Nate has a huge heart and loves three things: his girlfriend, his best friend, or his beat-up van.

Jay (Mace Coronel): Jay tries to be charming and flirty, but it doesn’t always come out right.

Ozzie (Reyn Doi): An insightful and sarcastic young man with a perspective beyond his years, Ozzie is gay and frustrated with the ’90s world that isn’t as accepting of his sexuality as his friends are.

Nikki (Sam Morelos): Nikki is focused, smart, driven, and Nate’s girlfriend.

Sherri (Andrea Anders): The single mother of Nate and Gwen, Sherry is warm and breezily blunt. When Leia befriends her kids, Sherri befriends Red and Kitty.

Watch That ’90s Show on Netflix beginning Jan. 19, 2023.