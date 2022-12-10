The 1 Type of Music No One Realized Snoop Dogg Made

Snoop Dogg burst onto the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is best known for his hip-hop work and is largely considered a West Coast rapper. Snoop has done a lot more than that, though. Not only is he a Grammy-nominated musician, but he’s also worked as a producer, acted in multiple movies and TV shows, and has lent his voice to several animated series. He’s even working on his own children’s series now. To go along with it, Snoop Dogg has quietly entered a new music genre. The rapper has developed affirmation songs for children, and they are taking TikTok by storm.

Snoop Dogg developed a children’s album

In September 2021, Snoop Dogg appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to discuss his work on The Addams Family 2. The rapper revealed that he was developing a children’s album. While no one was sure what that would look like at the time, we now know.

In August 2022, Snoop Dogg launched the Doggyland YouTube channel. The channel features children’s songs and nursery rhymes, including an affirmation song. The channel has been a hit. According to SocialBlade, the channel amassed more than 60,000 new subscribers in the last 30 days and has garnered more than 3,000,000 views in the same period.

Snoop Dogg’s children’s songs have gone viral on TikTok

TikTok can be partially credited with helping the channel succeed. In the last month, Snoop Dogg’s affirmation song has gone viral on TikTok, with dozens of content creators using clips for their videos.

Several content creators have shared videos of their children reacting to the music, but it’s not just kids vibing with Snoop’s unexpected musical offerings. Adult content creators also use the songs to help them through particularly tough days.

Does the famed rapper have any children?

While you might not think of Snoop Dogg as a kid’s artist, the famed rapper has plenty of experience with children. The beloved rapper isn’t just a musician; he’s a family man, too. Snoop is a father to four children. He married Shante Broadus, his longtime girlfriend, in 1997. Together, the couple has three children.

Their first child, a son named Cordé, was born in 1994. The couple welcomed their second son Cordell in 1997. Their daughter, Cori, was born in 1999. Snoop’s third son, Julian, from a different relationship, was born in 1998. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus are also grandparents.

Introducing the SKIMS Holiday campaign, starring @SnoopDogg alongside his wife, children, and grandchildren. The cultural icon and three generations of his family are shot together for the first time, wearing our signature Cozy collection. pic.twitter.com/qXoczDtb0f — SKIMS (@skims) December 1, 2022

Snoop is showcasing his family man image in more than just a children’s album. Snoop and the rest of the Broadus family recently posed for a Skims ad campaign. According to Us Weekly, Snoop, his wife, their children, and grandchildren were all photographed together for the company’s holiday campaign. Skims is Kim Kardashian’s clothing and shapewear brand.