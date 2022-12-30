The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2022

2022 was a big year for celebrity breakups — seriously, there were a ton of them. There were so many celebrity breakups this past year that many different lists could be made to document all of these splits. For this list, we decided to go with the 10 most shocking breakups of the year.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

10. CT Tamburello and Lilianet Solares

The Challenge GOAT CT Tamburello filed for divorce from his wife Lilianet Solares in mid-November after four years of marriage. It’s unclear what caused the split, but in his filing, CT claimed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The split quickly turned nasty, as Solares’ legal team requested five different types of alimony from CT in response to the divorce filing.

9. Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort had been dating his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, since 2012 they met at LaGuardia High School in New York City. But that changed in November 2022 when Elgort and Komyshan confirmed their split after months of rumors.

Back in August, the West Side Story star was photographed kissing a mystery woman in Italy. Not long after, the ballerina described herself as “single” during an interview and said was looking for “inspiration” in a future partner.

8. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles made more headlines this year than the movie that she directed and he starred in — Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde literally ended a decade-long relationship with the father of her two children, Jason Sudekis, to date a man 10 years her junior.

The former couple met on the set of that movie, which ended up being a major flop at the box office. Then, they broke up just days after the movie’s premiere.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision,” an insider told People.

7. Dave Galafassi and Toni Collette

After nearly 20 years of marriage and two kids together, actress Toni Collette and musician Dave Galafassi announced in early December that they were getting a divorce. According to Page Six, that announcement came just hours after cameras caught him making out with a mystery blonde on a beach in Sydney.

The former couple released a joint statement but didn’t mention infidelity. However, Colette did share a message on her Instagram Story.

“No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it,” she wrote.

6. Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel

In August, Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser filed for divorce from his wife of eight years, Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel. This split came as a shock because they have been notoriously private throughout their relationship. They got engaged in March 2013 and tied the knot the following year. They also share a son, who arrived in 2015, but they have never revealed his name to the public.

5. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh

We had such high hopes for this celebrity couple! Florence Pugh confirmed her split from Zach Braff in the September 2022 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. She revealed that they had quietly broken up at the beginning of the year after three years of dating.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she told the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

4. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey called it quits in June after two years of dating. An insider told People magazine that both were “completely heartbroken” after the split.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” the source dished. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

3. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

On August 19, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone in a Palm Beach County courthouse after 25 years of marriage. They married in 1997 and share three daughters — Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet — and are also filming a reality TV series together for Paramount+.

According to USA Today, the couple halted their divorce proceedings in October and have decided to reconcile. Circuit Judge Darren Shull agreed to halt the proceedings. However, the Oscar nominee and the Serious Skincare founder both have the option to reactivate the case if they are unable to resolve the differences that left their marriage “irretrievably broken,” which was how it was described in Flavin’s divorce filing.

2. Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry

In October, Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. The couple married in 2008 and share a son named Cree and a daughter named Cairo.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” Mowry wrote on Instagram. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

1. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

After 13 years of marriage, Gisele Bündchen shockingly filed for divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in late October. The seven-time Super Bowl champ didn’t contest the filing, and they quickly finalized the dissolution of the marriage “amicably.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult. We only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen wrote on her Instagram Story, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”