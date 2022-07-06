What ‘The Album’ Reveals About ‘[BLACKPINK’s] Personalities, According to Rosé

The BLACKPINK members are more than just pretty and savage. These artists have different personalities and styles, reflected both in their individual fashion and in group projects like The Album. Here’s what Rosé said about the “diversity” illustrated in the 2020 release.

Does BLACKPINK have a full album? The K-pop group released ‘The Album’ in 2020

BLACKPINK’s in your area. This K-pop group released songs like “Kill This Love” and “As If It’s Your Last,” officially debuting The Album in 2020. This album marked the first time in a long time that the K-pop group focused on a collection instead of a single project.

“In the past, when we were working on individual projects, it was mainly all about that ‘one’ song or that ‘one’ concept that we were coming out with,” Rosé said during an interview with the Grammy Awards.

“But, because this was an album, we really had to think about the flow and the meaning behind this,” she continued. “I feel like this time around, we do have personal songs in there, something that tells our story, something that is fun.”

This album included features from other artists, with Selena Gomez appearing in “Ice Cream” and its corresponding YouTube music video. Cardi B was featured on “Bet You Wanna.” “How You Want That” became one of the most popular songs from the collection, earning over 640 million Spotify plays.

BLACKPINK’s ‘The Album’ represented the ‘diversity’ in this K-pop group

BLACKPINK released live albums in the past, including BLACKPINK ARENA TOUR 2018 “SPECIAL FINAL IN KYOCERA DOME OSAKA.” Instead of releasing singles, The Album is a complete production featuring new songs. It also showcases the unique musical style of BLACKPINK.

“And since our name is BLACKPINK, we represent the diversity in our personalities as individuals and as artists,” Rosé added during the same interview. “So, we feel like we really had to put that forward and address that as well as we could.”

BLACKPINK is known for its diverse roots, with Rosé growing up in Australia, Lisa being born in Thailand, and Jennie spending time in New Zealand. Even BLACKPINK’s band name represents the different sides of these artists. That dichotomy is also reflected in BLACKPINK’s song “Pretty Savage,” included on The Album.

The BLACKPINK members show their individuality with solo music

Aside from creating music as BLACKPINK, these idols sometimes release music as solo artists. Recently, Lisa debuted songs “Lalisa” and “Money,” also partnering with Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, and DJ Snake for “SG.”

Of course, these artists also showcase their personalities through fashion. Each member partnered with a luxury fashion house, sometimes attending events as official brand ambassadors.

Jisoo is a global ambassador for Dior, while Jennie is Chanel’s global ambassador. Rosé is an ambassador for Saint Laurent, (also known as YSL,) and Lisa is an ambassador for Celine.

