‘The Amazing Race’: 1 Rule Allows Teams to Pass Other Racers

The Amazing Race contains countless rules regarding what teams can and cannot do during legs. These regulations have evolved over the seasons as the CBS reality competition series changes. And according to one racer from The Amazing Race 34, one rule in place actually permits teams to cut in front of other contestants.

Bertram van Munster and Phil Keoghan | Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

Teams sometimes have to complete scary and dangerous tasks

Before agreeing to compete in The Amazing Race, teams have to know the rules. But they must also be made aware that they will sometimes be asked to complete treacherous challenges.

For example, in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, the Roadblock had one member from each team walk a tightrope suspended 300 feet above a gorge in Spain. Of course, the producers always ensure the safety of the cast, but that doesn’t mean some weren’t afraid of the daunting task. And that was the case for Claire Rehfuss and Aubrey Ares.

Every season of The Amazing Race includes a height challenge, and there is almost always someone with a fear of heights who has to complete it. But that’s what this show is about — overcoming your fears and accomplishing things you never imagined doing. However, just because a contestant is scared doesn’t mean that the leg will pause for their benefit.

Claire reveals one rule lets racers cut in front of other contestants in ‘The Amazing Race’

Derek Xiao and Claire post weekly recaps of The Amazing Race 34 episodes on their YouTube channel. And in their video for episode 10, Claire disclosed one The Amazing Race rule in the back of her head during the Roadblock.

Claire explained, “You just gotta start because the other rule in The Amazing Race is if it takes you longer than four minutes to go if it’s like a danger task or whatever and it takes you longer than four minutes, and another team comes up behind you, they’re allowed to pass you.”

“And I didn’t know where Molly [Sinert] and Emily [Bushnell] were,” she added. “But I was like, ‘It cannot take me longer than four minutes. I just, I have to go.’ And they told us that rule was in effect here. So I was like, ‘I just have to start.'”

So if Emily and Molly were behind Claire, and she took more than four minutes to start walking on the tightrope, they could pass her. And that rule likely applied to tasks in past seasons of The Amazing Race, including bungee jumping and other height-related challenges.

Examples of other rules in ‘The Amazing Race’

While CBS doesn’t have an online rulebook for The Amazing Race, fans have gathered rules seen on the show over the years. And they include:

Both teammates have to be on the mat for host Phil Keoghan to check them in

Each team member has to complete the same number of Roadblocks by the end of the season

Every racer must have their passports at all times

Pairs have to abide by the rules of the country they are in

Teams have to complete each task before moving on to the next one — unless it’s a Scramble

Racers cannot interfere with other pairs

Contestants are allowed to switch Detours at any time

Once someone declares they’re doing a Roadblock, they have to finish it — their partner can’t switch with them or help them from the sidelines

Teams cannot communicate off-camera between legs

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.