‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Helped Aubrey and David Because They Spoke Spanish

Following The Amazing Race 32, it’s quite controversial for teams to make alliances in the CBS reality competition series. Of course, they will help one another from time to time, but that can sometimes be a point of contention among fans. So when Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss aided Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez in The Amazing Race 34, some weren’t happy. But the couple might have a good reason for it.

Derek Xiao, Claire Rehfuss, Aubrey Ares, and David Hernandez | Photo: CBS

Derek and Claire helped Aubrey and David in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 9

The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9 was the first part of the Megaleg in Spain. For the Detour in part one, teams had to fry fish or use a paddleboard to deliver ice and life jackets to a boat. Both Derek and Claire and Aubrey and David chose the fish challenge.

Derek and Claire took meticulous notes while watching the professionals prepare the fish, so they knew they had to salt them. However, David and Aubrey didn’t catch this detail. So when Derek and Claire were almost done with the challenge, Derek decided to help them. He told David and Aubrey about salting the fish and even demonstrated how to do it for them.

During a confessional, David said, “Today he saved us … words cannot express. You miss a step like that; your whole Detour goes to the trash.” Aubrey added, “This is why we absolutely love Derek and Claire.”

In a separate confessional, Derek shared, “Hopefully, that’ll pay off later, and they’ll help us out with the next half of this leg.” And Claire explained, “We are willing to help you up until it’s not helpful for us. And then we’re going to be cutthroat.”

At the end of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9, Derek and Claire were the first team to finish the Detour, while Aubrey and David were the second. And Aubrey and David definitely repaid the Big Brother couple in the second half of the Megaleg. They helped them finish the Detour in episode 10.

The couple explains the strategy behind assisting another team

Derek and Claire posted a recap of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9 on their YouTube channel. And during the video, they shared why they decided to help David and Aubrey in the Megaleg.

“I was more nervous about this leg than I was about other legs,” Derek said. “I think the reason I was more nervous was because we were in Spain, and we had two fluent Spanish-speaking teams. So already, I don’t think either of them are going to get eliminated. So now it’s just us competing against Emily and Molly and Michael and Marcus.”

He continued, “To mitigate those nerves, me and Claire were talking, we were like, ‘Let’s either work with Aubrey and David or Michelle and Luis this leg because they speak Spanish. They’ll be able to help us out.'”

And Derek and Claire took this mindset into the Detour with Aubrey and David.

“It was at a point of the challenge where I knew me and Claire were about to get passed. So I felt comfortable helping out other teams,” Derek explained. “I think this was, one — wanting to help Aubrey and David — but also two — if it was Michael and Marcus, I wouldn’t have helped them.”

Claire added, “Yeah, this wasn’t willy-nilly free help. If we were in the back of the pack, we wouldn’t have helped them. If it was a team that was Michael and Marcus, we wouldn’t have helped them … We’re in the lead. If we can help another team stay at the top, then, potentially, Michael and Marcus might stay at the bottom. And we also like Aubrey and David.”

Derek and Claire are one of the four final teams in ‘The Amazing Race 34’

After Michael and Marcus Craig’s elimination in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, only four teams remain, including Derek and Claire. So their strategy to help Aubrey and David paid off in the long run.

Now, they are going up against Aubrey and David, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly in the penultimate leg. Will Derek and Claire make it to the finale? Only time will tell, but they are a strong team with all the tools to succeed.

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.