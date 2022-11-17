‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 10 Preview: An Injury Might Send Emily and Molly Home

Since there are no non-elimination legs in The Amazing Race 34, producers had to include a couple of Megalegs to stretch out the episodes. So the final five were met with another Megaleg when they got to Málaga, Spain. Every team had its ups and downs, but some are in better spots than others going into the second half of the leg in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10.

A recap of ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 9

The final five teams — Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, and Marcus and Michael Craig — arrived in Spain in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9. Derek, Claire, Luis, and Michelle were the first to depart, and they raced to Plaza de la Merced, the birthplace of Pablo Picasso, for their first Roadblock.

At the Roadblock, they had to correctly piece one of Picasso’s art pieces together using glass panels. Claire and Michelle volunteered to complete the challenge.

Emily, Molly, Aubrey, David, Marcus, and Michael departed from the starting point 15 minutes later. When they got to the Roadblock, Aubrey, Marcus, and Emily decided to do it. Claire was the first to finish the task and receive the next clue. Aubrey followed her, and after some frustration, Michelle completed the Roadblock. Despite her knee injury, Emily finished before Marcus, who didn’t realize his back panel was upside down.

The teams next had to bike to the Detour on the beach, something that Derek was deathly afraid of. They then had the choice to fry fish or deliver ice and life vests to a boat via a standup paddleboard.

All the teams besides Luis and Michelle decided to do the fish Detour. Derek and Claire were the first to finish, but not before helping Aubrey and David out by informing them that they had to salt their fish. Aubrey and David then left, while Emily and Molly got turned down for their first check. Luis and Michelle paddled through rough waters but made it through and were the third team to finish the Detour.

So, the only two teams left at the Detour going into The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10 are Emily and Molly and Marcus and Michael. And at the end of episode 9, the other three teams were shown driving in convertibles to the second half of the Megaleg.

The promo for ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 10 shows the teams reaching new heights

CBS aired the promo for The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, and it looks like the pressures of the Megaleg will catch up to the teams.

The Roadblock involves the contestants walking a tightrope high in the air. The preview shows Aubrey and Claire completing the challenge, which goes along with Derek and Claire’s Roadblock strategy. At one point, Aubrey says, “I’m really scared of heights … I don’t think I can do it again.” And Claire is shaking during the task, repeatedly saying, “I hate this.”

At the end of the promo, Claire sobs into her hands and cries, “I’m so scared.” So, the Roadblock might get the best of Claire and Aubrey.

As for the Detour for The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, one challenge involves teams applying accessories on a woman, and the other has pairs using clay to construct a brick structure.

Which team will fall victim to the Megaleg?

Based on The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9, Emily, Molly, Marcus, and Michael are in danger of leaving during episode 10.

Of course, we saw Aubrey and Claire struggling in the trailer, but we believe that’s a red herring. David and Derek will support them, and they’ll finish the Roadblock. And Luis and Michelle are almost guaranteed to be safe. They’re a strong team who can speak fluent Spanish. But it’s a different story for the other two pairs.

Marcus and Michael have experienced numerous problems in recent episodes, and their time in the race might be up. But Emily’s injury might spell doom for her and Molly. We can’t imagine that Emily could complete the Roadblock and they would lose to anyone in a foot race.

The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, “Don’t Look Down,” airs Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

