‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11: Who Went Home Right Before the Finale?

It is always devastating in The Amazing Race when a team gets eliminated the leg before the finale. They are so close to the end that they can taste it, but they fall short at the worst possible time. However, someone has to finish in fourth place, and one pair did so in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11.

The final four teams raced through Iceland in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11

Only four teams remained in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11 — Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos. They traveled from Spain to Reykjavík, Iceland, for the penultimate leg.

Based on their placements in the previous episode, Aubrey, David, Luis, and Michelle were the first to depart. But Derek, Claire, Emily, and Molly were only 15 minutes behind them.

After a breathtaking helicopter ride, the teams had to climb a glacier to retrieve the Icelandic flag and get their next clue. Then, at the Roadblock, racers had to propel themselves into a cave, get their next clue, and jump, slide, and swim back to their partners. Finally, teams had to swim between tectonic plates, spot the names of 14 volcanoes and the years they erupted, and later match the names and dates.

Since Luis and Michelle got turned around on their way to the Roadblock, and Aubrey and David followed them, Derek and Claire slid into first place. And they never gave up their lead. Claire had maxed out her Roadblocks, so Derek had to complete it, and he did so with ease. Then, Claire’s memory helped them immensely with the volcanoes, and they arrived at the pit stop first.

Meanwhile, Luis and Michelle were able to gain ground on David and Aubrey due to David’s inability to swim. Although they got a couple of volcano names wrong, Luis and Michelle got it right on their second try. And they were the second team to check into the pit stop.

Sadly, that meant it was between the twins and the ballroom dancers at the end of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11.

‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 11 sent one team packing

After Luis and Michelle left the volcanic challenge in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11, only Emily, Molly, Aubrey, and David remained. But even with Emily’s leg injury, the twins completed the task in two tries. And David’s inexperience with swimming was his and Aubrey’s demise.

Emily and Molly raced to the pit stop, where host Phil Keoghan informed them they were the third team to arrive. And they would be among the pairs racing in the finale.

David and Aubrey decided not to finish the task and took a time penalty of two hours. They knew that David wasn’t comfortable in the water, and it “wouldn’t be worth it” to continue. Two hours later, they arrived last at the pit stop in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11 and were eliminated. Although David and Aubrey were sad, they were grateful for the experience.

Which team has the best chance of winning?

Following David and Aubrey’s elimination in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11, the final three teams will travel back to the United States for the last leg.

The preview teases the racers climbing a giant structure, racing through the streets carrying instruments, and playing an oversized keyboard. Luis says, “This is a close race. Everybody’s five minutes within each other.” So it looks like it will be an intense final leg. But which team will be the champions?

We predict that Derek and Claire will be the winners. They have continuously learned from their mistakes, have three first-place finishes, and work well under pressure. Of course, the same could be said about Luis and Michelle, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they won. Sadly, we don’t think Emily and Molly will win purely due to Emily’s injury.

The Amazing Race 34 finale, “The Only Leg That Matters,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

