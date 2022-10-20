‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 5 Recap: Which Team Finished Last in Jordan?

The Amazing Race Season 34 teams made history in tonight’s episode by traveling to Jordan for the first time in the show. There, they waded through the desert, searched a film set for a piece of a spaceship, and more. However, one team had to go by the end of the leg. Read on for our recap of The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5, “The Amazing Race of Arabia.”]

Teams encounter a film-inspired Roadblock in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 5

At the beginning of The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5, host Phil Keoghan informs the nine remaining teams they are headed to Jordan. Once there, they board a steam train that dates back to the Ottoman Empire, and men on horseback and camelback race alongside the train. After getting off, one of the men gives the contestants their next clue.

Emily Bushnell, Molly Sinert, Marcus Craig, and Michael Craig leave before the other teams and arrive at a film set to complete this leg’s Roadblock — “Who Wants to Test Their Metal?” For this challenge, one team member searches the area with a metal detector to find a piece of spaceship debris buried in the sand. And the piece serves as their next clue.

Marcus and Molly volunteer to complete the task since Emily pulls a thigh muscle running to the Roadblock. Marcus reveals he has a system of marking where he had been to ensure he doesn’t scan the same spot twice, which pays off nicely. He finds a piece first, and Marcus and Michael leave the Roadblock.

Quinton Peron, Mattie Lynch, Abby Garrett, Will Freeman, Luis Colon, and Michelle Burgos are the next group to get to the Roadblock. Quinton, Abby, and Luis participate in the challenge. Molly finishes, and Quinton follows closely behind her. Luis is the next to find debris, while Abby struggles to discover a piece.

Derek Xiao, Claire Rehfuss, Linton Atkinson, Sharik Atkinson, Aubrey Ares, David Hernandez, Glenda, and Lumumba Roberts arrive at the Roadblock. Derek, Lumumba, Linton, and David volunteer for the task. But before any of them can start looking, Abby finds debris. Derek rushes through the Roadblock and finishes fast, though. And Lumumba just keeps on finding drink cans.

After some frustration on Aubrey’s part, David digs up debris, and they leave. Lumumba is the next to find a piece, so Linton and Sharik are the last ones at the Roadblock. Sharik’s annoyance escalates, but Linton finally finds some debris.

The leg 5 Detour takes teams to Petra

At the Detour in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5, teams travel to the ancient city of Petra. They have the choice to either complete a slide puzzle of Petra — “Palace Puzzle” — or carry four bags of hay and transfer water from a cistern — “Camel Caravan.”

Marcus, Michael, Derek, and Claire get to the Detour first, followed by Luis, Michelle, Molly, and Emily. And Abby and Will aren’t too far behind the other teams. Every pair chooses to do the puzzle, while Marcus and Michael pick the camel challenge.

Claire uses skills from her job as an Artificial Intelligence Engineer to finish the puzzle fast. But Luis and Michelle get theirs done slightly ahead of the Big Brother team. They both receive a clue for the pit stop at The Great Temple. The two teams leave the Detour and enter a footrace toward the mat. Luis and Michelle are faster, though, and they finish the leg in first place. They are each awarded $5,000. And Derek and Claire are the runner-ups.

Marcus and Michael then complete the camel task. And Abby, Will, Molly, and Emily are right behind them. Marcus and Michael finish in third place. Abby and Will come in fourth place. And Molly and Emily are team number five.

Aubrey, David, Quinton, and Mattie chose the puzzle Detour, while Glenda and Lumumba initially pick the camel one. However, after understanding the physicality of the challenge, the married couple switches Detours. Linton and Sharik arrive and choose “Camel Caravan.”

Quinton, Mattie, Glenda, and Lumumba easily complete the puzzle. Meanwhile, the ballroom dancers struggle and fail to realize the reference image is in front of them. The cheerleaders finish in sixth place, and Glenda and Lumumba come in seventh. So Aubrey and David and Linton and Sharik are the last two teams racing in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5.

Which team arrived last at the pit stop in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 5?

The two teams finish their respective tasks and race to The Great Temple. However, Aubrey and David are faster and the eighth team to arrive at the pit stop. Linton and Sharik finish the leg last, and Phil Keoghan informs them they have been eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 34.

The trailer for The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6 previewed the pairs continuing to race in Jordan. The video showed the racers struggling to assemble a structure, understand directions due to a language barrier, and dance with swords. And at the end of the promo, Phil informs an unknown contestant that they have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

