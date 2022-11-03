‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 7 Recap: Castles and Car Crashes and Lover Quarrels, Oh My!

Only seven teams remained in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 7 after Abby Garrett and Will Freeman tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in episode 6. The childhood sweethearts were subsequentially eliminated from the competition. The pair that came in last during leg five — Glenda and Lumumba Roberts — would encounter a time deficit in leg six instead of facing elimination. Read on for a recap of the sixth leg, which featured the teams traveling to France.

Teams tried to ‘stay cute and stay collected’ in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 7

At the beginning of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 7, the seven teams flew from Jordan to Dordogne, France. There, they began the sixth leg in four groups — Luis Colon, Michelle Burgos, Aubrey Ares, and David Hernandez were in group one; Derek Xiao, Claire Rehfuss, Quinton Peron, and Mattie Lynch were in group two; Emily Bushnell, Molly Sinert, Marcus Craig, and Michael Craig were in group three; and Glenda and Lumumba were in group four.

The pairs departed from Chateau de Beynac and had to drive themselves to Chateau de Commarque. On the way there, Derek and Claire ran into Aubrey, David, Luis, and Michelle, and Derek informed them that they could follow them. But this caused a bit of tension between him and Claire, and then they got themselves and Aubrey and David lost.

Luis and Michelle were the first to get to Chateau de Commarque, where they encountered the Roadblock — “Who Wants to Climb the Family Tree?” In this task, one teammate had to study a family tree that included 22 generations, rappel down the side of the castle, and then complete a memory test by correctly matching the different crests in the family tree.

Michelle volunteered to do the Roadblock. Her strategy was to rappel and see the questions in the test and then memorize the crests. Quinton and Mattie arrived next, followed by Marcus, Michael, Molly, Emily, Derek, Claire, Aubrey, and David. Mattie, Michael, Emily, Derek, and David chose to do the Roadblock. Michelle filled Mattie in on her strategy, and other teams followed the method. Michelle passed her test on her official first try, and she and Luis left.

On their way to the Roadblock, Glenda accidentally backed her and Lumumba’s car into a ditch. Fortunately, a local had a tractor, and they pulled it out of the ditch. Within minutes, Glenda and Lumumba were back on the road. Crisis averted, right?

Mattie was the next to complete the Roadblock, followed by Emily, Derek, and Michael. Those teams left the challenge, but Marcus and Michael had to return because Marcus forgot the car keys. David finished the Roadblock, and he and Aubrey passed the military brothers.

Glenda and Lumumba then arrived at Chateau de Commarque, and Lumumba quickly completed the Roadblock.

The Detour transported teams to medieval times

Following the Roadblock, teams drove to La Ferme de Turnac for their Detour. In a surprise turn of events, Marcus and Michael navigated better than the other pairs and arrived first. The racers could complete “Walnut Cracker” or “Medieval Gamer.” In “Walnut Cracker,” teams had to extract enough oil from walnuts to fill a container. In “Medieval Gamer,” they had to complete three medieval games. Marcus and Michael chose “Walnut Cracker.”

Luis and Michelle were the next ones to get to the Detour. They chose “Medieval Gamer,” but they eventually gave up on it and switched to the other Detour. Emily and Molly arrived and joined the two teams at the walnut challenge. Derek and Claire got to La Ferme de Turnac and saw that all the racers were doing “Walnut Cracker,” so they decided to do “Medieval Gamer” to try to pass them.

Quinton and Mattie also chose to extract walnut oil.

Marcus and Michael completed the Detour and left for the pit stop at Panorama. And Derek and Claire’s strategy pulled off because they weren’t far behind them. Emily and Molly were the third team to leave, followed by Luis and Michelle, Aubrey and David, and Quinton and Mattie.

Glenda and Lumumba arrived at the Detour and chose to do “Medieval Gamer.” But they had to hope against all hope that another team got lost on their way to the pit stop. And thankfully for them, it seemed like every pair had trouble navigating.

Which team was eliminated in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 7?

Contestants raced to Panorama in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 7, which host Phil Keoghan described as “unrivaled views of the Dordogne river valley — something teams can savor when they check into the pit stop. Except for the last team, who will remember this majestic spot as the place they were eliminated.” Harsh.

Marcus and Michael arrived at the pit stop first, and each received $7500. Emily and Molly checked in second, followed closely by Derek and Claire in third and Luis and Michelle in fourth.

Quinton and Mattie then came in fifth place. And after some navigation problems and a lovers spat, Aubrey and David checked in sixth. That meant that Glenda and Lumumba arrived at the pit stop last, and they were eliminated from The Amazing Race 34.

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

