‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Believe the Edit Spoils the Winner

Over The Amazing Race‘s 34 seasons, some fans have become very good at spotting the winners based on how the episodes are edited. And in The Amazing Race 34, there are some clear frontrunners for the $1 million grand prize. But one team stands out amongst the rest, leading fans to believe they will be the winner of The Amazing Race 34.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race 34, including the finale.]

Only 6 teams remain in ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Following Glenda and Lumumba Roberts’s elimination in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 7, only six teams are left in the competition. They are:

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos

Marcus and Michael Craig

Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch

Any one of these pairs has a one in six chance of becoming the winner of The Amazing Race 34. However, viewers think some contestants are more likely than others to make it to the finale based on their track records and how the show edited them over the first seven episodes.

Fans predict the winner of ‘The Amazing Race 34’

After CBS aired The Amazing Race 34 Episode 7, fans shared their winner predictions on Reddit. And most agree that one team might already have the win in the bag.

“Going off of edit, I am feeling Derek and Claire or Luis and Michelle,” a Reddit user wrote. “Those have been my top two from the beginning. I don’t think I have ever seen a team SCREAM Fallen Angels as much as Emily and Molly in quite some time. Marcus and Michael are also very possible, but they feel to me like very strong finalists that just come up short. I wish they had more personal content.”

A fan added, “I think Derek and Claire will win! Marcus and Micheal are getting an edit to where it’s too obvious their the clear favorite to win, so I’m positive they don’t win because past [The Amazing Race] seasons, most of the teams who get that edit don’t win or make a crucial mistake in the final three that costs them the win!”

“I think Derek and Claire have good chances based on performance [plus] edit,” someone else commented. “Granted, they’re the Big Brother team, so they would likely get more screen time anyway, but I feel like they’ve gotten plenty of ‘narrator’ moments aside from their interviews … Also, they’ve clearly prepared a LOT in terms of strategy. They know what their strong suits are and how to play around their shortcomings.”

Going off the edit, multiple viewers believe Derek and Claire will win The Amazing Race 34. But only time will tell if that proves to be true.

Spoiler alert: Which three pairs make it to the finale?

Thanks to The Amazing Race 34 spoilers, we know which teams are in the finale — Luis and Michelle, Emily and Molly, and Derek and Claire. However, the winner of The Amazing Race 34 has not leaked, so an air of mystery remains.

If the fans are right about the apparent edit, then Derek and Claire could be the champions. And we know that most viewers would be ecstatic at that outcome.

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.