‘The Amazing Race 34’: The Final 3, Ranked From Least to Most Likely to Win

The Amazing Race 34 finale is almost here, and only three teams are in the running for the $1 million grand prize. Either Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, or Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert will win The Amazing Race 34. Read on for our predictions for the last leg of the season, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos | Photo: Dillon Sherlock/CBS

3. Emily and Molly likely won’t win ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Sadly, we don’t believe Emily and Molly will win The Amazing Race 34. They shocked many with their skills and success in challenges, which eventually earned the long-lost twins a first-place finish during the Megaleg in Italy. Emily and Molly have continuously impressed their competition and the audience, but disheartening circumstances lead us to believe that they won’t finish in first place during the last leg.

Emily injured her knee during leg four in Jordan, and the twins haven’t been the same since. Despite this, they have still consistently performed at the middle of the pack in each leg. As a result, the twins are in the finale.

Emily and Molly passed up Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez to earn their deserving spot in the last leg. And we can’t wait to see what other surprises they have in store for the finale of The Amazing Race 34. But unfortunately, the other two teams are too strong. If Emily weren’t injured, she and Molly would likely be at the top of this list. Hopefully, the twins will seek redemption and return in a future season.

2. Luis and Michelle

We wouldn’t be surprised if Luis and Michelle win The Amazing Race 34. While they began the season toward the bottom/middle of the pack, the married couple inched their way toward the top.

Luis and Michelle earned the first-place win during the fourth leg of The Amazing Race 34, and since then, they’ve been almost unstoppable. They have three first-place finishes total, thanks to their fearless nature during challenges and undeniable chemistry. Luis and Michelle work effortlessly together, and they’ve clearly reached their stride in the show.

While Luis and Michelle are a strong team who has what it takes to win, we believe another pair has a slight edge over them.

We finally have our final 3 teams who will be racing for a million dollars!? #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #AmazingRace episode anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/rqKXoglyTT pic.twitter.com/AJvvuBGGlF — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 1, 2022

1. Derek and Claire are our pick to win ‘The Amazing Race 34’

From the beginning of The Amazing Race 34, many fans have been rooting for Derek and Claire to win. They first met on Big Brother 23, began a romance in the jury house, and the rest is history. While they weren’t the champions of Big Brother, Derek and Claire set their sights on another CBS reality competition series. And the couple has set themselves up perfectly to take home the $1 million.

Like Luis and Michelle, Derek and Claire have three first-place finishes. They won the first, seventh, and ninth legs. And while they have made a few mistakes throughout the race, they have learned from them and only gotten stronger after the fact.

Derek and Claire have excellent communication skills and perform well in challenges (if you overlook the yodeling Roadblock from the second leg). They will undoubtedly bring these assets into the last leg, which they have been preparing for for a long time.

We predict that Derek and Claire will win the last leg of The Amazing Race 34. With Derek’s physical skills and Claire’s memory, the couple will likely be unbeatable.

The Amazing Race 34 Episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

