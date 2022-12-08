‘The Amazing Race 34’ Finale Spoilers: Who Won the Final Leg?

The Amazing Race 34 has come to an end after 10 legs of epic highs and devastating lows. Twelve teams began the journey in Munich, and the eliminated teams reunited in Nashville to cheer on the final three pairs during the last leg. But who arrived at the pit stop first — Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, or Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert? Read on for a recap of the spoilers from The Amazing Race 34 finale.

The final three teams began the last leg in Lynchburg during ‘The Amazing Race 34’ finale

After traveling from Iceland to the United States, the final three teams started the last leg of The Amazing Race 34 in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Their first task was to label and pack 30 bottles of single-barrel whiskey at the Jack Daniels Distillery. Emily, Michelle, and Claire labeled the bottles while Molly, Luis, and Derek packaged them.

The twins were the first to complete the challenge, but the two couples weren’t too far behind them. The racers then drove themselves to the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge in Nashville. Emily and Molly missed the turn to park at the bridge, allowing the other two teams to pass them up.

Derek and Claire were the first to arrive at the bridge, and the next clue informed them that the final Roadblock was upon them. And since the rules of The Amazing Race state that each team member has to perform the same number of Roadblocks, Derek, Emily, and Michelle had to do this task.

Racers had to climb up the bridge 300 feet above the Cumberland River, find a guitar pick that served as their neck clue, and rappel down. Derek made quick work of the challenge, and he and Claire were the first to leave. Emily passed Michelle up, and she and Molly were the second to go. However, spoilers indicated that Luis and Michelle were right on their tails in the finale of The Amazing Race 34.

Teams run through the Nashville streets

Next, the final three teams of The Amazing Race 34 had to drive to the Gibson Garage. Derek and Claire, who were leading the pack at this point, got there first, where they were greeted by Caroline Cutbirth and Jennifer Wayne from The Amazing Race 22 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars. As fans recall, the two are country singers, and they handed teams their next clue.

For the third challenge of the last leg, the contestants had to deliver three guitars to three separate honky-tonks on Broadway. And just watching these teams run from bar to bar made us feel out of breath.

Derek and Claire finished first, followed by Luis and Michelle, who had managed to pass up the twins when they got lost on their way to the Gibson Garage. But yet again, Emily and Molly weren’t far behind. Luis wasn’t kidding when he said this would be a tight race.

Next, the racers ran on foot to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. There, they had to recreate the theme of The Amazing Race by playing notes on a piano that chronologically lined up with images from the 11 previous legs.

Thanks to Derek’s musical skills and Claire’s memory, they crushed this challenge. Meanwhile, Luis and Michelle, who admitted they weren’t musically inclined, struggled. And Emily and Molly, who have overcome so much in this race, finished not too long after the Big Brother couple. Sadly, this meant that Luis and Michelle were out of the running because the following location was the pit stop at the Ryman Auditorium.

So, which team was the first to arrive at the pit stop — Derek and Claire or Emily and Molly? Keep on scrolling for The Amazing Race 34 spoilers.

Spoiler alert: Derek and Claire are the winners of ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Big Brother fans, rejoice! Another pair who met in Big Brother has won The Amazing Race — Derek and Claire.

They were the first team to cross the finish line as the nine eliminated teams and host Phil Keoghan cheered them on. And Phil gave his famous speech, “Twenty-three days. Eight countries. Sixteen cities. Derek and Claire, I am pleased to tell you that you are the official winners of The Amazing Race!”

Derek and Claire, who were rightfully emotional, expressed what it meant to them to win. But Derek, forever the jokester, pretended like he was going to propose. Maybe he’ll save that for their next venture — did someone say, Survivor?

Emily and Molly came in second place. They also cried because of their heartwarming story and what this journey has meant to them after spending their whole lives apart. Finally, Luis and Michelle arrived in third place and were also grateful for the experience.

