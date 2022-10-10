‘The Amazing Race 34’ Includes 1 Twist That Didn’t Make the Cut in Season 33

The Amazing Race had to throw out its rulebook when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in 2020 and disrupted season 33. Restrictions are a bit looser in The Amazing Race Season 34, and producers decided it was the perfect time to introduce a new twist — no non-elimination legs.

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert | CBS

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 foregoes one historic twist

The teams in The Amazing Race Season 34 met up at the starting line in Munich, Germany — the first time the race had begun outside the United States. There, The Amazing Race Season 34 host Phil Keoghan informed them that a new twist would completely derail their plans.

As another first in the show’s history, there would be no non-elimination legs in season 34. So if a team finishes in last place during a leg, they would be eliminated.

Gone are the days of Speed Bumps and delayed starts. The racers must give every task their all to stay in the competition. Or else they are on the next flight home to the US.

Cayla and Dusty reveal the twist was supposed to appear in their season

Cayla Platt and Dusty Harris, who competed in separate teams in The Amazing Race Season 33, have a podcast called Pitstop Podcast, where they recap episodes of The Amazing Race. And during their recap of the season 34 premiere, Cayla and Dusty discussed the no non-elimination legs twist.

Cayla asked Dusty, “Do you remember them saying [no non-elimination legs] to us when we were filming? And I don’t know if COVID screwed it up because some of our teams couldn’t come back. But we were supposed to have the first non-elimination leg season.”

Dusty added, “I do remember that. And just speaking on myself and [The Amazing Race partner] Ryan [Ferguson], I’m very grateful that they didn’t do that to us. Right when I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh, we would have been home. We would have been watching on the couch for the final three running.’ So, thank goodness it didn’t start our season, and it started in this one.”

As fans recall, Ryan and Dusty finished last during the ninth leg of The Amazing Race Season 33. But it was a non-elimination round, so they were safe and secured a spot in the finale. But according to Cayla and Dusty, if COVID-19 didn’t happen, season 33 would have been the first time there were no non-elimination legs. And Ryan and Dusty wouldn’t have made it to the final three.

No second chances this time around!? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/ve0zmDGGQ5 — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 22, 2022

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 introduced another new twist in the premiere

No non-elimination legs wasn’t the only twist Phil Keoghan introduced during the premiere of The Amazing Race Season 34. The host also informed the teams that the Scramble would make them rethink how to approach the race.

The Scramble presents racers with three tasks they can complete in any order they want. The majority of fans enjoyed the new twist, although they’re glad it isn’t present during every leg.

It’s unclear if the Scramble will re-emerge in season 34, so fans just have to tune in to find out.

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Dumps Joseph as Her Partner for ‘The Amazing Race’