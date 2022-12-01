‘The Amazing Race 34’: Are Luis and Michelle Still Together?

Dozens of couples have competed on The Amazing Race over the show’s 34 seasons. Some have been successful due to their communication skills and chemistry, while others have crashed and burned under the pressure of the competition. Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos from The Amazing Race 34 seem to belong to the first group. But what have they been up to since filming ended?

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luis and Michelle are currently racing around the world in ‘The Amazing Race 34’

Only four teams, including Luis and Michelle, remain in The Amazing Race 34 after Michael and Marcus Craig’s elimination. The other pairs are Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, and Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez.

Luis and Michelle are both 34 years old and a married couple from Miami, Florida. Luis is a firefighter, while Michelle previously worked as a professional backup dancer for Pitbull.

The duo flew under the radar at the beginning of the race. They finished the first leg in tenth place but cut that in half when they came in fifth place in the second leg. And Luis and Michelle just kept on climbing up the ladder until they earned their first win during the fourth leg. Since then, the couple has continued to succeed.

Going into the final four, Luis and Michelle are the only team in The Amazing Race 34 to have three first-place finishes. They are undoubtedly one of the frontrunners to win the grand prize.

Is the couple still together?

After filming for The Amazing Race 34 ended in June, Luis and Michelle have been very busy. And yes, they are still married and seem to be thriving.

The couple recaps episodes of The Amazing Race 34 on their YouTube channel. They call their videos “Croqueta Chat,” and they often have guests join them in their recaps, including their fellow racers.

Luis and Michelle also have strong social media presences on their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts. Michelle has over 29,000 Instagram followers, while Luis just celebrated hitting 3,000 Instagram followers.

Will Luis and Michelle win ‘The Amazing Race 34’?

Although Luis and Michelle got off to a slow start in The Amazing Race 34, they have been one of the top teams since their first-place win during the fourth leg. In the second Megaleg of the season, they were consistent through the first half but absolutely killed the second half. Luis and Michelle jumped ahead of Derek, Claire, Aubrey, and David and earned their third first-place finish.

And going into the penultimate leg, we do not doubt that Luis and Michelle will crush it. We expect they will be one of the three teams racing in the finale, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they won. However, Derek and Claire are genuine threats. And if Emily and Molly were at full strength, they would also be contenders.

Anything can happen in the race, but based on their past performances, Luis and Michelle could very well win The Amazing Race 34.

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

