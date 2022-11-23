Is ‘The Amazing Race 34’ on Tonight? Everything We Know About Episode 10

The Amazing Race 34 is getting closer to the end of the competition. With only five teams left, it’s anyone’s game to lose. Last week, the racers began the second Megaleg of the season in Spain. But with the holidays this week, will CBS air a new episode of The Amazing Race 34 tonight, Nov. 23?

Phil Keoghan | Photo: CBS

‘The Amazing Race 34’ is new tonight, Nov. 23

We have good news, The Amazing Race fans — a new episode of season 34 will premiere tonight, Nov. 23, on CBS.

The synopsis for The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, “Don’t Look Down,” reads, “Teams continue the megaleg in Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success.”

The preview for the episode of The Amazing Race 34 tonight shows the teams driving from Málaga to Ronda for the second half of the Megaleg. There, they will have to complete a Roadblock and a Detour. The Roadblock involves contestants walking across a tightrope high above the ground. And as the synopsis suggests, teams can either lay bricks or dress someone for the Detour.

A recap of episode 9

Before watching the episode tonight, let’s remember what happened in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9, “Vamos a la Playa.”

The final five teams — Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, and Marcus and Michael Craig — flew on the charter plane from France to Spain to take part in the season’s second Megaleg.

Derek, Claire, Luis, and Michelle were the first to depart, while the other teams started 15 minutes after them. The racers first had to complete a Roadblock where they had to recreate a famous Picasso painting using glass panels. Claire, Michelle, Aubrey, Marcus, and Emily volunteered to do this challenge.

While all teams struggled a bit with the Roadblock, it set Marcus back a lot. Claire finished first, followed by Aubrey, then Michelle, and then Molly. Marcus finally understood where he went wrong not much later, but the challenging Roadblock still put him and Michael at the back of the pack.

The Detour had teams choosing between frying fish and paddling ice and life jackets to a boat. Ultimately, all of the team picked the fish challenge except for Luis and Michelle. Derek and Claire were the first to complete the Detour, but not before helping Aubrey and David. The ballroom dancers were the next to finish, followed by Luis and Michelle.

At the end of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 9, Derek, Claire, Aubrey, David, Luis, and Michelle were on their way to Ronda. And Emily, Molly, Michael, and Marcus were still at the fish fry Detour.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’: How Are Teams Punished if They Break the Rules?

Which team will be eliminated tonight in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 10?

Since Emily, Molly, Michael, and Marcus are lagging behind the other teams in Spain, it wouldn’t be surprising if one of them goes home tonight in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10. Although they have been consistent and strong teams throughout the season, both pairs have had problems in recent legs.

Michael and Marcus have made small but potentially costly mistakes. They got lost in France, and they forgot their car keys in a castle. Soon, these errors might start adding up, leading to their demise in the race.

Meanwhile, Emily injured her knee in Jordan, which has slowed the twins down. If it came down to a foot race between Michael and Marcus and Emily and Molly, the military brothers would win.

So, even though the previews for episode 10 reveal that Claire and Aubrey have trouble completing the Roadblock due to their fear of heights, we believe that they have enough of a lead on the bottom two teams. So it will likely come down to either Emily and Molly or Michael and Marcus leaving tonight.

The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, “Don’t Look Down,” premieres tonight, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.