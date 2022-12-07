‘The Amazing Race 34’ Tonight: How Long Is the Finale?

The last leg of The Amazing Race 34 is upon us, and we are more than ready to discover who will win. Twelve teams began the race in Munich, Germany. And now only three pairs remain as they make their way from Iceland back to the United States. Read on for everything you need to know about the finale of The Amazing Race 34, which airs tonight, Dec. 7, including how long the final episode is.

The finale of ‘The Amazing Race 34’ airs tonight, Dec. 7

The Amazing Race 34 Episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters,” premieres tonight, Dec. 7, during its usual time slot on CBS. The finale will only air for an hour, similar to the 11 episodes that aired before it.

The synopsis for “The Only Leg That Matters” reads, “The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize.”

Following Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez’s elimination in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 11, only three teams remain — Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, and Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert. One pair will be the first to arrive at the pit stop during the finale tonight, and host Phil Keoghan will crown them the winner of The Amazing Race 34.

What tasks will the teams have to complete?

Based on the preview and the promotional photos, we have some insight into what tasks the racers will have to perform in The Amazing Race 34 tonight.

The Roadblock entails climbing a large white structure and rappelling down. Since the rules of The Amazing Race state each team member has to complete the same number of Roadblocks, Derek, Michelle, and Emily will have to perform this final Roadblock.

The teams will also have to carry instruments through the Nashville streets, play a giant piano as part of a memory challenge, and label and pack bottles at a Jack Daniels distillery.

Who will win ‘The Amazing Race 34’?

The Amazing Race 34 features three of the strongest teams we’ve ever seen race in a final leg. Both Derek and Claire and Luis and Michelle have three first-place finishes, and Emily and Molly have one. They have all proved that they have what it takes to win. So it’s difficult to predict who will be the champion.

However, we believe that Derek and Claire will finish first tonight and become the second Big Brother team to win The Amazing Race. They started the race on top, and although they’ve made a few errors along the way, Derek and Claire have been consistent. They learn from their mistakes and always come back stronger than ever. And we think that is what makes them a winning team.

The Amazing Race 34 Episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters,” airs tonight, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

