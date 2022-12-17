‘The Amazing Race 34’: Will Derek and Claire Compete on ‘Survivor’ Next?

Contestants from the CBS reality competition series often jump from show to show if they’re popular enough. And that’s the case for Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, who most recently appeared on The Amazing Race 34 but got their start on Big Brother 23. Additionally, Derek competed on The Challenge: USA. So the obvious next step in the couple’s relationship is Survivor.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss | Photo: CBS.

Derek and Claire won ‘The Amazing Race 34’

After falling in love on Big Brother 23 and losing the game, Derek and Claire started dating and decided to join the cast of The Amazing Race 34.

They started the competition strong when they came in first place during the first leg. And although they later ran into a few issues in subsequent legs (two words — “Claire” and “yodeling”), Derek and Claire continued to be one of the strongest teams in the series. They had strong communication skills, were great at navigating, and their individual qualities helped them immensely in challenges.

Derek and Claire had three first-place wins under their belt going into The Amazing Race 34 finale. And even though their competition was stiff, they managed to be the first team to cross the finish line, making them the second Big Brother team to win The Amazing Race.

The couple reveals whether or not they would do ‘Survivor’

During an interview with Us Weekly following their Amazing Race 34 win, Derek and Claire contemplated competing on Survivor next. Because, as some fans know, Claire is a Survivor superfan.

“I do think we are taking a little break [from competition shows],” Claire admitted. “Nothing on the horizon. You know, I think they know that I would love to do Survivor. I think Derek would like to do Survivor, too.”

Derek added, “Claire’s already told me that if me and her ever did Survivor on the same season, she was like, ‘I would cut you in a minute. I would cut you in a heartbeat.'”

“I think I would need you,” Claire interjected. “You know, I need someone to win challenges. I’d be more worried I would get voted out. But, you know, we’ve won something. So I feel like this is a nice bookend if this is the end of television for us.”

If Survivor ever does another Blood vs. Water season, they know who to call.

Twenty three days, eight countries, 16 cities!? Congrats to Derek and Claire, our Season 34 winners of the #AmazingRace!? pic.twitter.com/Tqiuj7i9sH — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 9, 2022

Derek and Claire reveal how ‘The Amazing Race 34’ changed their relationship

Derek and Claire spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet following the finale of The Amazing Race 34 and shared how the experience strengthened their relationship.

“I think the race really taught us what the other person needs in times of stress, in times of panic, because we cope very differently,” Claire explained. “We have different reactions to stress, different reactions to everything, basically. And so figuring out like, ‘OK, what can I tell you that will reassure you? Or what do you need me to say? Or how do you need me to show up for you?'”

She continued, “And we had talked about that before, and we thought we knew. But sometimes you don’t really know yourself until you are put in environments like this. And it’s like, ‘OK, actually, this is what I need.’ And we would really look at like, ‘OK, when are we fighting? What’s going on there? Let’s try to figure this out.'”

“So it was like we had to approach it kind of analytically and figure out like, ‘How can we best communicate?'” Claire concluded. “And we’ve been able to use that in our day-to-day life. And I think it’s made us much stronger as a couple.”

Derek, who had lost his voice, agreed with Claire’s sentiment.

The Amazing Race 34 is available to stream on Paramount+.