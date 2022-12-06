‘The Amazing Race’: Has a ‘Big Brother’ Team Ever Won?

Contestants from the big three CBS reality competition series — Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race — often appear on multiple shows. Survivor castaways will race around the world, The Amazing Race teams will get stuck in a house for the summer, and so on. But how many former Big Brother houseguests have gone on to win The Amazing Race?

How many ‘Big Brother’ players have competed in ‘The Amazing Race’?

Over The Amazing Race‘s 34 seasons, 14 Big Brother alums have raced around the world for the $1 million grand prize. They are:

Alison Irwin (Big Brother 4)

Jeff Schroeder (Big Brother 11 and 13)

Jordan Lloyd (Big Brother 11 and 13)

Brendon Villegas (Big Brother 12 and 13)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and 13)

Elissa Slater (Big Brother 15)

Nicole Franzel (Big Brother 16, 18, and 22)

Victor Arroyo (Big Brother 18)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother 6, 7, 14, and 22)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother 12 and 14)

Cody Nickson (Big Brother 19)

Jessica Graf (Big Brother 19)

Derek Xiao (Big Brother 23)

Claire Rehfuss (Big Brother 23)

Rachel has appeared on three seasons of The Amazing Race — twice with her husband, Brendon, and once with her sister, Elissa. Every other former Big Brother houseguest aside from Rachel and Brendon has only raced once.

Cody and Jessica are the only winners

Out of the 14 Big Brother players (not including Derek and Claire since their season results are still unknown), only one team has won The Amazing Race — Cody and Jessica.

The couple met in Big Brother 19 in 2017 and quickly entered a showmance in the house. Their connection exposed them as a threat to the other players, as did Cody’s insistence on targeting returning player Paul Abrahamian. Jessica was evicted on Day 51, finishing in 12th place and just missing the jury. Cody was evicted the next week, finishing in 11th place and becoming the first jury member.

Cody and Jessica were reunited on finale night, and a week and a half later, they were racing around the world. The couple dominated from the beginning of The Amazing Race 30, finishing in first place during the second leg. Cody and Jessica continued to succeed and worked their way into the finale. They were the first team to arrive at the pit stop, and host Phil Keoghan crowned them the winners.

Before The Amazing Race 34, Cody and Jessica were the lone Big Brother team to win. But that might change soon.

Will Derek and Claire become the second ‘Big Brother’ team to win ‘The Amazing Race’?

Derek and Claire from Big Brother 23 are one of the three teams competing in the finale of The Amazing Race 34. Luis Colon, Michelle Burgos, Emily Bushnell, and Molly Sinert are also racing in the last leg.

Given Emily’s injury, we believe she and Molly are out of the running. So taking that into account and Derek and Claire’s track record, we think their chances to win are very high. They have three first-place wins, excellent communication, and expert navigation skills. The only thing standing in their way is Luis and Michelle, who are a very strong team.

Derek and Claire may join Cody and Jessica on the list of Big Brother alums to win The Amazing Race. But fans will have to tune in to the finale to find out.

The Amazing Race 34 finale, “The Only Leg That Matters,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

