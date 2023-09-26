These married couples who competed in 'The Amazing Race' divorced after the show. Here's what to know.

CBS’s The Amazing Race Season 35 premieres soon, and fans can’t wait to see which new couples will compete for the grand prize. While several married couples went on the show together, they didn’t always last. So, who from The Amazing Race divorced later on?

These couples from ‘The Amazing Race’ divorced after the show

Aaron Crumbaugh and Hayden Kristianson: Season 6:

The Amazing Race Season 6 couple Aaron Crumbaugh and Hayden Kristianson got engaged during the finale but reportedly divorced around 2020. Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed Hayden and Aaron seemed to no longer be married over a decade after tying the knot in 2007.

“I saw [Aaron] on Food Network back in 2016 — he did mention still being married then and I hadn’t known they got married and had kids, so I remember thinking it was cute that they were still together. But yeah, now it looks like they divorced around 2020,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Uchenna and Joyce Agu: Season 7

Uchenna and Joyce Agu won The Amazing Race Season 7. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2011.

“Well, we are divorced, but when we were on the show — before we went on the show, we really thought that — we weren’t sure if we were going to stay together, because we had gone through the demise of the companies that we worked for,” Joyce told Exceptional People Magazine in 2011. “Our careers were crumbling, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to overcome our difficulties.”

Tara Lynch and Wil Steger: Season 2

Tara Lynch and Wil Steger had difficulties from the start. Fans of The Amazing Race couple expected they would head for divorce, as they began the season as a separated couple. Once the race ended, Wil stated that he and Tara would divorce but remain friends and business partners.

Nicole and Travis Jasper: Season 23

Nicole and Travis Jasper seemed solid while competing in the reality series, but after six years of marriage, the ER doctors called it quits. They reportedly divorced in 2018.

Rachel and Dave Brown: Season 20

Rachel and Dave Brown won The Amazing Race Season 20 and headed for divorce in June 2013. The combat pilot and Army wife entered the game with marital issues. Fans likely aren’t too surprised to hear of their separation years later.

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley: Season 6

Freddy and Kendra entered the show as engaged models and worked well together to win The Amazing Race Season 6. They married in 2005, but unfortunately, their love didn’t last. Freddy and Kendra divorced, and Freddy later remarried a woman named Ginger.

David Conley, Jr. and Mary Conley: Season 10 and All-Stars:

Fans adored David and Mary, and the couple went on to compete in two seasons of The Amazing Race. While they were favorites amongst viewers and the rest of the teams, they reportedly divorced. It’s unclear what led to their separation.

Brian Kleinschmidt and Ericka Dunlap: Season 15

Brian and Ericka had multiple breakdowns in communication during their season, but they managed to come in third place. With that said, their marriage didn’t last. The Amazing Race couple divorced before 2011, and Brian later married his high school sweetheart, Mika.

Kim and Penn Holderness, winners of season 33, gave marriage advice

Married couple Kim and Penn Holderness won The Amazing Race Season 33. They gave sage advice for future married couples hoping to compete.

“And I think the piece of advice that might be the most apropos to the Race is: You know exactly how to hurt your loved one. You do. Just don’t do it,” Penn told The A.V. Club. “Learn how to consciously realize when you’re about to hurt your partner and stop. And watching the show, I’m seeing it happen every single week with the way that people talk.”

“I would say definitely climbing stairs with a backpack on and marriage counseling was the best training for The Amazing Race,” Kim added.

The Amazing Race Season 35 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

