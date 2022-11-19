‘The Amazing Race’: Derek and Claire Clarify They Didn’t Have Any Alliances in Season 34

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are currently excelling in The Amazing Race 34 on CBS. And to celebrate and reflect on their successes and shortcomings, the Big Brother couple recaps episodes of The Amazing Race 34 on their YouTube channel. During one of the videos, Derek and Claire addressed the topic of alliances in the competition.

Alliances are a big no-no in ‘The Amazing Race’

After The Amazing Race 32, the word “alliance” became a trigger for many fans. As viewers recall, an alliance called the Mine Five dominated season 32, and it consisted of five teams who all made it to the final five.

The Mine Five were majorly controversial among fans. Some thought that the fact that they could team up was unfair to the other racers. And many claim that The Amazing Race 32 is one of the worst seasons as a result.

Alliances aren’t a new thing in The Amazing Race. Numerous pairs have teamed up in past seasons for strategic reasons. But the Mine Five was the first time an established alliance was 100 percent successful in the competition. So, now, racers and fans are wary of alliances.

However, contestants will still team up in individual legs, like Derek, Claire, Luis Colon, and Michelle Burgos did in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 8.

‘The Amazing Race 34’ stars Derek and Claire address working with other teams

During their recap of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 8 on YouTube, Derek and Claire explained why they worked with Luis and Michelle in France. However, they ensured they didn’t have an official alliance with them.

“We open up the first clue, and it says we have to drive all the way to Toulouse,” Derek started. “Immediately, we grab Luis and Michelle, and we’re like, ‘Guys, we should do this navigation together.’ And they’re totally down for it because we both know it’s better to navigate in groups of two.”

He added, “Something I want to debunk — this isn’t an alliance. Me and Claire don’t have alliances with any of the teams. The way it works on the race, at least for us, these are like working agreements, where, ‘Hey, look. We’re starting at the same time in the same group. Let’s work together on this portion of it, the navigation. And once we get there, it’s fair game.'”

Claire jumped in and said, “Yeah, it’s like, ‘OK, we’ll get to this point.’ But even going to the next location, we’re not necessarily working together. If you can run faster than me, I hate that, but good for you. Do it. Don’t wait for us.”

Derek and Claire want to ensure that The Amazing Race fans understand their relationship with Luis and Michelle. They don’t have an alliance, but they’re open to working together occasionally.

Do Derek and Claire have what it takes to win ‘The Amazing Race 34’?

Derek and Claire will be one of the four teams racing to make it into the finale of The Amazing Race 34, and we think they can do it.

They have proven to be fierce competitors throughout the season. Even when they were in last place after Claire’s yodeling disaster in the second leg, they rose through the ranks and finished in fourth place. So we do not doubt that Derek and Claire will make it to the finale.

However, they are racing against some tough competitors. And taking into account previous seasons, it’s anyone’s race to win or lose in the finale.

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.