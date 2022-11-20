‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Are Already Sick of Megalegs After Season 34

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan announced at the beginning of season 34 that there would be no non-elimination legs. So, aside from the exception during episode 6, if a team were to finish in last place, they would automatically be eliminated. But instead of non-elimination legs, the show decided to include two Megalegs, much to fans’ disappointment.

Marcus and Michael Craig | Photo: CBS

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 has featured 2 Megalegs

The CBS reality competition series first introduced the Megaleg during season 32, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The twist didn’t appear in season 33 but returned twice in The Amazing Race Season 34.

The Megaleg is exactly how it sounds. It’s one leg that features double the Roadblocks and Detours. So instead of teams having to complete one of each, they have to do two Roadblocks and two Detours. The Megaleg is similar to the Superleg, where pairs would arrive at the Pit Stop, and Phil Keoghan would inform them that they had to keep on racing.

In season 34, teams first experienced the Megaleg in Italy during leg 3. They started in Bologna for the first half and then drove themselves to Florence for the second half. Rich Kuo and Dom Jones were the last team to finish the exhausting leg, and Phil eliminated them from the race.

The second Megaleg came during leg 8 in Spain. The racers began in Málaga and will drive to Ronda in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 10, which will show the conclusion of the Megaleg.

Fans explain why they don’t like the twist

After watching the final five teams participate in another Megaleg in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 9, fans took to Reddit to voice their dislike toward this twist.

One Reddit user asked, “How do people feel about the pre-announced MEGALEG vs. the former Keep On Racing legs where the teams go to the mat thinking it’s a pitstop, but actually Phil just gives them the next clue?”

“I prefer [‘keep on racing’] cause with Megaleg, all the suspense of ‘who’s going home?’ is gone,” someone answered. “I was kinda bored tonight just knowing that nothing really mattered in the episode other than placement.”

A fan added, “It’s a dumb idea. The fun with [‘keep on racing’] was showing team’s reactions when they thought they won or were eliminated at the pit stop, and Phil pulls out another clue. Now everyone can just game the system and not go balls out knowing there are plenty of tasks ahead.”

“It does give us more time to focus on stuff rather than the fake pit stop,” another person pointed out. “Problem is that toward the end of the episode, details about the next part get very vague. Like all we know is that they are driving to the next location to get to a clue box.”

We must agree that some of the suspense is taken away when the teams and the audience know it’s a Megaleg. It’s much more exciting when it’s a surprise or Phil reveals it was a non-elimination leg.

The second Megaleg concludes in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 10

The synopsis for The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 10, “Don’t Look Down,” reads, “Teams continue the megaleg in Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success.”

The preview showed Claire Rehfuss and Aubrey Ares getting scared of heights during the second Roadblock. The promo also teased Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos dressing a woman and Marcus and Michael Craig building the brick arch.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 10 airs Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.