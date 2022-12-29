‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Argue Which Seasons Are ‘Skippable’

The Amazing Race has been on the air for 34 seasons, so there has to be something that the CBS reality competition series is doing right. The show has had dynamic teams, exciting tasks, unique drama, and interesting locations over the years. However, even the biggest fans admit that some seasons are more entertaining than others.

Phil Keoghan | Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Amazing Race’ has aired for 34 seasons on CBS

CBS debuted the first season of The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, on Sept. 5, 2001. It was immediately well-received by critics, even though the ratings weren’t spectacular. But between seasons, The Amazing Race‘s audience grew, and 21 years later, it continues to perform well for CBS.

The network recently aired the season 34 finale, which featured Big Brother couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss crossing the finish line first, making them the winners.

Overall, fans liked The Amazing Race 34, despite its traveling restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The teams were entertaining, and they visited beautiful places. But the lack of airport drama and lackluster tasks made many viewers long for the pre-COVID days.

Fans share which seasons they would skip

Following the finale of The Amazing Race 34, one fan started a Reddit thread to ask which seasons of the show are a “must-watch” and which ones can be “skipped.” And users had different criteria for what they deemed “skippable.”

A fan wrote, “In the grand scheme of things, the most ‘skippable’ seasons are probably 4, 6, 8, and 13 (edit: 19, 26, and 27 do not have any returnees yet: if they do another all-stars I expect to see one or two teams from 27 at a minimum) since they do not have any teams that return.”

“Season 6 has some REALLY ugly moments that make me not want to recommend it as one of your firsts,” another Reddit user added. “If you’re already a fan, go ahead, but I’ve literally seen people quit watching the show after some of these moments.”

Someone else commented, “[Season 32] is the only one worth skipping. The whole season is dominated by an alliance. Honorable mention to [season 14] for having one of the worst casts in the history of the show. Barely anyone likable in that season. Thank goodness for some decent locations and tasks.”

“I disagree with all the people saying to skip season 8,” one fan said. “That season has some of the best inter-team drama on the show, plus some of the most entertaining moments, despite its unorthodox format! I’d say you could skip 24 and maybe 4, but all of the seasons, even the ‘bad’ ones, are pretty entertaining.”

With 34 seasons of The Amazing Race, some are bound to be duds.

Season 34 was one for the books!? So many great memories with such wonderful teams!? #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #AmazingRace finale and stream the whole season anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/GxbOYF9FRr pic.twitter.com/6DfixNgTaV — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 8, 2022

When does ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 premiere?

Sadly, CBS hasn’t released the premiere date for The Amazing Race Season 35. However, thanks to spoilers, we know that the cast and crew have already filmed the season. It’s only a matter of time before it airs on CBS.

Some fans hope there’s a chance that it will still earn a spot on CBS’s spring 2023 schedule, and they might be right. Or the network could hold off until the summer or fall to air season 35 — only time will tell.

All The Amazing Race seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.