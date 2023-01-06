‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Demand the Return of 1 Trademark of Older Seasons

The Amazing Race has changed plenty of times over the course of the reality competition show’s 34 seasons. And after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, producers had to make many more alterations to the format. But there is one aspect of the series that fans severely miss after watching season 34. And they desperately want it to return in the future.

Teams had to book their flights in past seasons of ‘The Amazing Race’

One staple of the earlier seasons of The Amazing Race is contestants booking their own flights, which would, more times than not, lead to frenzied drama.

Fans would see teams’ flights get delayed, allowing others to pass them up. Or they would scramble to reserve the last seats on a plane before other pairs could take them. Ultimately, it was stressful for the cast to plan their travel for legs, but entertaining for the audience.

Sadly, because of COVID-19, the newer seasons of The Amazing Race don’t feature teams booking flights. Instead, the cast and crew travel between countries via a charter plane to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fans miss ‘airport drama’ in the CBS series

While waiting for news about The Amazing Race Season 35, one fan started a Reddit thread titled “Did you like it more when they had to book their own flights?”

“I noticed that in the first seasons, there was a lot of drama around flights,” they wrote. “While in the later seasons, the race is mostly in one location every leg, and the strongest/most skilled teams win. I feel like there’s less of an element of luck unless you count whoever has the fastest taxi driver and gets to the location quicker.”

They continued, “It makes the race more predictable for me — you know which teams will make it to the final based on how strong they look. It also makes it almost impossible for older or less physical teams to win, and I personally relate to those ones more.”

A Reddit user commented, “I definitely preferred it. Was half the fun,” while another said, “I miss airport drama.”

“I want more drama, and everything to do with booking their own flights has so much potential for disaster,” someone else added. “I’m sure some people are enjoying how ‘nice’ everyone is in recent seasons, but I miss cut-throat Race.”

Another fan shared, “I understand why they need their own Race plane right now, but I hope they’re eventually able to get back to the old school style Race of booking their own flights. It’s such an integral part of the race and creates a lot of suspense and drama when some teams can’t get on a flight, there’s a delay, they have to stay overnight in the airport, etc.”

What an adventure!✈️? Sending a huge congratulations to our season 34 #AmazingRace winners @derekxiao_ and @clairerehfuss!? pic.twitter.com/o0Oiz6jdZN — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 9, 2022

Will future seasons of ‘The Amazing Race’ eliminate the charter plane?

Unfortunately for The Amazing Race fans, it’s unknown which future season will show teams booking their flights. But according to host Phil Keoghan, it will happen.

Keoghan wrote on Twitter, “Booking flights will be back as soon as the ‘return to work’ COVID protocols are off our back. Right now, having a charter [equals The Amazing Race] on TV … no charter [equals] no [The Amazing Race] on TV.”

All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on Paramount+.