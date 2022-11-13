‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Love Season 34 Because It Lacks ‘Verbal Abuse’

With every new season of The Amazing Race comes mixed feelings from viewers. No matter how hard the network tries, CBS will never receive 100 percent satisfaction with any of its shows. But most fans agree that The Amazing Race Season 34, despite being constricted by coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines, has been enjoyable so far.

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts | Photo: CBS

Which teams remain in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

The Amazing Race Season 34 began with the contestants racing through Munich, Germany. They have since traveled to Austria, Italy, Jordan, and France. Along the way, Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, Rich Kuo and Dom Jones, Linton and Sharik Atkinson, Abby Garrett and Will Freeman, Glenda and Lumumba Roberts, and Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch have been eliminated.

After Quinton and Mattie’s exit in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 8, only five teams remain in the competition. They are:

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos

Marcus and Michael Craig

Fans share their opinions on the race

After seven episodes into The Amazing Race Season 34, fans revealed their thoughts on the season in a Reddit thread. And most of the reviews are positive.

“I always like the seasons where people are nice,” one Reddit user wrote. “I never see less drama as boring, but a more realistic response to stress. Most people don’t verbally abuse their partner to tears, violently kick tables, and have a hissy fit when they’re struggling to learn a dance (MOST people). I don’t particularly like seeing a villain or watching somebody abuse their partner.”

A fan commented, “I feel the same! I always disliked the endlessly fighting and mean couples/teams. I have a friend who wants to go back and watch all previous seasons, and I had to warn her that there are lots of seasons with pretty unlikable teams. Seems they started casting nicer people several years ago. I prefer it that way!”

Another person added, “Healthy communication makes me happy. I hate verbal abuse. It gives me secondhand stress.”

“I’m loving it, actually,” a Reddit user shared. “We needed a break from all the arguing and backstabbing between groups. They’re still competitive w/o the ridiculousness, and I’m here for it … After this last episode, my teenage son said that watching how Glenda and Lumumba interact with each other made him forget all about their height differences.”

They continued, “Call me sappy or whatever, but I really like the ‘humanness’ and relationship strengthening of this season. The twins learning more about each other, Derek/Claire different personalities but complement each other well, the brothers with their wide age gap, Glenda/Lumumba’s patience with one another … I do think the activities could be a little more challenging or have a few more twists, but I find this season refreshing.”

In case you haven't heard, we are officially moving back to 9/8c for the rest of the season! ?? See you then this Wednesday! #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/YwDeExrtJ2 — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) October 31, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Did Phil Keoghan Spoil the Winners?

Some ‘The Amazing Race’ fans find season 34 boring

While many fans are happy with the direction of The Amazing Race Season 34, others find the lack of fighting uninteresting.

“This season, everyone seems like lovely people, but that doesn’t make for very entertaining TV,” a Reddit user said. “Additionally, the shorter/easier tasks mean the teams just kind of go from point A to point B, quickly do a task and rinse and repeat. The short filming days and easier tasks also mean they aren’t exhausted, sleep deprived, or all that stressed, so it is just nice people in good moods doing easy tasks.”

They added, “There is no drama, no suspense, no villains, no fights, not much of anything.”

Someone else wrote, “The fact that the cast is so nice and wholesome makes it seem less authentic, in my opinion. There’s a million dollars at stake, so it’s missing the desperation and cutthroat play that was more prevalent in older seasons. Also, I feel that increased social media awareness has a lot to do with the boring vibes of the season.”

“It’s kinda bland,” a fan commented. “I like Derek and Claire. A lot of the cast, I don’t even remember who they are. I’m glad for no big alliance, and no one seems horrible. It’s all kinda meh for me. I love [The Amazing Race], but this seems like an off-season. I miss them racing through the airports and the drama of picking flights and getting a good one or trying to sneak on another to get ahead.”

The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.