‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Speculate Which Season 34 Racer Contracts COVID-19

The Amazing Race had to pause production in the middle of filming season 33 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They didn’t return until more than a year later to finish the race, but they were required to follow specific protocols to ensure the contestants’ safety. These protocols carried over to The Amazing Race Season 34, including regular COVID-19 testing among the cast and crew.

Abby Garrett and Will Freeman | Photo: CBS

The preview for ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 6

Following the premiere of The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5, CBS aired a preview for episode 6. It appears as though the teams will stay in Jordan for the fifth leg of the race.

The pairs will have to construct a box-like structure, learn Arabic, and dance with swords. But Phil Keoghan has bad news for one racer at the end of the video — they have contracted the COVID-19 virus. He tells them over video chat, “Unfortunately, we have received a positive COVID test from you.”

Since Linton and Sharik Atkinson were eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 34 in Petra, we can rule them out as suspects. But any of the other eight teams could contain the person who gets COVID-19.

The eight pairs still in the race are:

Abby Garrett and Will Freeman

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos

Marcus and Michael Craig

Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch

Fans predict which contestant will test positive for COVID-19

After watching the trailer for the next episode, The Amazing Race fans gathered on Reddit to theorize which racer is behind the positive COVID-19 test.

“Oh no, someone’s getting removed due to COVID,” one Reddit user commented. “[It’s] probably one of the middle-of-the-road teams who barely get any edit.”

A fan predicted, “Banking on Abby/Will.” Someone added, “They are so forgettable that Quinton forgot their names.”

“I feel like it’s got to Abby and Will or David and Aubrey. They’re the only two teams left that I feel like I know nothing about,” another Reddit user wrote. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if it was one of the teams not wearing a mask during the taxi ride since the ones wearing masks are probably being more serious about COVID protocols. I can’t remember who all did or didn’t.”

They continued, “I’m pretty sure Emily/Molly, Michael/Marcus, Derek/Claire, and Glenda/Lumumba were wearing masks. I think at least two of the three teams in the second group weren’t wearing masks, though I can’t recall for sure if Luis/Michelle, Abby/Will, Quinton/Mattie, and David/Aubrey were or not.”

If we were to throw our two cents in, we would have to agree that Abby and Will are the most likely suspects. They barely get any screen time in the episodes. And that makes us think that production tried to edit them out as much as possible, knowing what was coming. But Quinton and Mattie are also good guesses.

What a race in Jordan!?? Can’t wait to continue our adventure around the world next week.? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/UvP94z5DDz — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) October 20, 2022

Will the infected team automatically be eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

It’s safe to assume that the contestant who tests positive for COVID-19 and their partner will be eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 34. It’s an awful way to leave the show, and our hearts break for the pair. However, the show must go on, and many fans believe one team will return to take their place.

“What if they bring Linton and Sharik back to replace the COVID team?” one Reddit user asked. A fan responded, “I honestly think that is what they will do.”

However, if the positive test comes at the end of the fifth leg, perhaps whoever came in last will have a second chance over Linton and Sharik. We won’t know for sure until we watch the episode.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6 airs Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Spoilers: Who Is in the Final 3?