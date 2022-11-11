‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Think the Show Is ‘Too Easy’ After Watching Season 34

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced The Amazing Race producers to switch up its format to accommodate safety protocols. That meant that gone were the days of teams booking flights and catching taxi cabs. But the change also led to limited options for challenges and interactions with locals, and some viewers aren’t happy with the show’s evolution, especially in The Amazing Race Season 34.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss | Photo: CBS

Only five teams remain in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

In The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 8, the teams had to complete a rugby drill and either memorize and recite a French poem or reconstruct a brick pattern. And since Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch were the last to check in to the pit stop, they were eliminated from the race.

Following Quinton and Mattie’s exit, only five teams remain. They are:

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos

Marcus and Michael Craig

The racers will next travel to Spain in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 9. And host Phil Keoghan will eliminate one team from the competition during the hour, thanks to the lack of non-elimination legs this season.

One fan claims that the challenges have become too simple

After watching episode 8, one fan started a Reddit thread to air out their feelings about the challenges this season.

“They need to make the show harder,” they wrote. “It’s just too easy. What was even the point of that rugby one? The poem ‘seemed’ hard but was really just memorizing three sentences. I remember old shows where the last team to start could still get first in the next leg. Now all the tasks are so easy if you start last, you’re almost guaranteed to finish last.”

They continued, “I mean, that puzzle one in Jordan was incredibly simple. Pressing walnuts … Really? The challenges are so easy it offers no chance for teams that start in the back to catch up. I get with COVID, things have to change. But I can’t be the only one who is getting bored. I bet the Roadblock and Detours yesterday took a combined 25 minutes to complete.”

As it turns out, other The Amazing Race fans feel the same way as this Reddit user.

Another amazing leg in the books!???See you all next week as we continue our adventure around the world! #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/RnwpXrgO2R — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) November 10, 2022

Others share their opinions on the difficulty level of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

When viewers compare season 34 to previous installments, many agree that the challenges have gotten easier.

One Reddit user commented, “The strange thing is that the difficulty seems to be decreasing as the season progresses, instead of the other way round.”

“It’s really funny you mention this. Netflix just uploaded [The Amazing Race] Seasons 6 and 7, and I was actually surprised to see how intense some of the challenges were,” a fan pointed out. “If you are looking to see how some of those challenges used to be, I strongly recommend giving the Netflix seasons a try.”

Another person wrote, “I can make my peace with most of the COVID changes, but they should make the challenges difficult to compensate! That’s all we’re asking for … Literally crumbs.”

And the original poster added, “Some kindergarten classrooms have harder puzzles than the ones they have to complete this season.”

The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.