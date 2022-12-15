‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Want CBS to Cut 1 Element From the Show

Over The Amazing Race‘s 34 seasons, CBS has changed a lot about the reality competition series. The first season is quite different than the most current race. And some fans are disappointed with the deviation from the original premise. After the finale of The Amazing Race 34 aired, fans explained one of the main problems with the current seasons on CBS.

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert | Photo: CBS

Who won ‘The Amazing Race 34’ on CBS?

CBS just finished airing The Amazing Race 34, and as far as newer seasons go, fans were satisfied with the outcome. Of course, many viewers take issue with the tasks, format, and everything in between. But the cast more than made up for it.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, and Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert were the final three teams racing in the last leg. They traveled from Iceland to Nashville for the finale, where it was a tight race. All pairs were constantly within at least 20 minutes of each other. But one team was ahead of the others by a hair — Derek and Claire.

The final task was nicely suited for the Big Brother couple, who easily completed it. Ultimately, Derek and Claire were the first contestants to cross the finish line, and host Phil Keoghan crowned them the winners of The Amazing Race 34 on CBS.

Fans are sick of the excessive confessionals

Following the end of season 34, one The Amazing Race fan started a Reddit thread explaining what they want CBS to change about the show for future seasons.

“We’ve got way too many confessional moments in these recent seasons,” they wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I still love this show, and season 34 was quite great. However, I recently took a look back at season 7 on Netflix. And oh man, it’s like night and day. The only confessionals in [season 7] you got were at the beginning of the leg. They summed up their last leg briefly and discussed their strategy and mood heading into this leg.”

They continued, “After that, the entire leg was just race action, with whip-tight editing and physical emotions carrying the storyline. When you have interviews all throughout the action, I feel it breaks it up and makes things feel more choppy. Also, less race footage is shown, so more potential moments get left on the cutting room floor.”

A Reddit user commented, “It drove me crazy in [season 34] how many times during challenges we heard racers explain what they did while we were literally seeing exactly what they were doing on screen.”

“To put it succinctly, the show has changed considerably over the years,” someone pointed out. “Early seasons were based more on airport issues. The last two seasons are extremely different because of COVID. It should go back closer to what we know when COVID restrictions are removed.”

We want to throw in our two cents here. Sometimes the audience can infer which team is eliminated based on the confessionals. So CBS should also tweak that element of The Amazing Race before season 35 so as not to spoil the episodes.

Everything we know about ‘The Amazing Race 35’ on CBS

Sadly, CBS has yet to announce the renewal or premiere date of The Amazing Race 35. However, we know that it will happen sooner rather than later.

Fans spotted the cast and crew filming the show’s upcoming season in the fall of 2022. So it’s only a matter of time before the network releases any information surrounding The Amazing Race 35.

If we were to predict when season 35 will premiere, we would say in February or March 2023. However, that’s only a theory based on recent seasons and the CBS spring schedule.

All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on Paramount+.