‘The Amazing Race’ Producers Have to Remind Contestants of the Rules Before Filming

Another season of The Amazing Race has come and gone, and we now have a new team to welcome into the winners’ circle — Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss. Following their win in The Amazing Race 34, the couple reflected on their journey and even reminisced about when the producers had to explain the rules to the cast.

What rules does ‘The Amazing Race’ cast have to follow?

Many fans know that The Amazing Race contestants are instructed to follow rules while competing. A handful of the regulations are:

Teams can pass up other racers if they take longer than four minutes to start a task

Both teammates have to be on the mat for host Phil Keoghan to check them in

Every racer must have their passports at all times

Contestants are allowed to switch Detours at any time

Each team member has to complete the same number of Roadblocks by the end of the season

Pairs have to abide by the rules of the country they are in

Teams cannot communicate off-camera between legs

Racers cannot interfere with other pairs

Teams have to complete each task before moving on to the next one — unless the leg is a Scramble

Once someone declares they’re doing a Roadblock, they have to finish it — their partner can’t switch with them or help them from the sidelines

If the racers don’t abide by these rules, The Amazing Race producers will discipline them. Mostly, the punishments come in the form of time penalties once a team reaches the pit stop. For example, if a pair doesn’t complete the Detour, they’ll have to wait six hours before host Phil Keoghan can check them in.

When do the contestants learn the rules?

During an interview with Parade, Derek revealed when The Amazing Race producers explain the rules to the teams.

“At the start of the season, before the season even started, we’re all sequestered in hotel rooms,” Derek explained. “We haven’t even met the other teams. We all get called down to a meeting area. And they read us the rules of the game. We’re all standing in a circle wearing masks. We can’t talk to anyone, but we can see people’s faces.”

He continued, “So we’re standing along with all 12 teams. And then the executive producers are telling us the rules. And they’re like, ‘Oh, and also just giving you guys a heads up. There’s gonna be no U-Turns on this season of The Amazing Race.’ And I audibly cheered. I screamed. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, let’s go!’ I finished my scream, and I realized … Quiet. No one said anything.”

So before filming the first leg, the producers remind the contestants of the rules of The Amazing Race.

Everything we know about ‘The Amazing Race 35’

A new group of racers will have to learn the rules when The Amazing Race 35 premieres on CBS. Sadly, we have no idea when that will be.

The network has yet to announce that the reality competition series has been renewed for season 35. However, we know it’s in the works, thanks to spoilers. Fans around the world spotted producers and the new cast filming the show this fall.

Now, it’s just a matter of time before CBS reveals when The Amazing Race 35 will air.

The Amazing Race is available to stream on Paramount+.