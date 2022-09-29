‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: 1 Couple Got Engaged After the Show

What better way to find out if you and your significant other are compatible than to race around the world together for $1 million? The Amazing Race has featured many sweet and endearing couples over the years, and some who relentlessly butted heads. And one romantic pair from The Amazing Race Season 34 took their relationship to the next level after filming ended.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 features many couples

The cast includes:

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34), an engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, CA

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25), childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, AL

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA

Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41), newlyweds from Norcross, GA

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23), father and daughter from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59), golf buddies from Brentwood, TN

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35), motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, CA

Aubrey and David got engaged before the season premiered

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez spoke with Us Weekly prior to the premiere of The Amazing Race Season 34. The article revealed that David proposed to Aubrey in the days following the interview, and she said yes. David told the publication, “Aubrey and I are extremely excited to start this new chapter of our lives together! We are ready to dance down the aisle!”

Fans can watch the proposal on Aubrey’s Instagram page.

Before their engagement, Aubrey told Us Weekly, “We were tested to points that we had never been tested before [in The Amazing Race]. We were under stress together. I have stress at my job. He has stress at his job, but we’ve never had to work through stressful times together.”

“And us being three years into our relationship, we’re in that point in our relationship where it’s like, ‘OK, are we ready for the next step? Are we ready to get married and start a family together?'” Aubrey added. “I think the race definitely grew us stronger. We came back understanding each other better. And I think more in love.”

Nothing like a race around the world to put your relationship to the test? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/dLmMny0Qfb — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 22, 2022

The duo revealed that they were alternates for ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

During their Us Weekly interview, Aubrey and David shared that they were initially alternates for The Amazing Race Season 34. They got the call that they had made the cast only a few hours before leaving for Germany to film the show.

After rushing to get their affairs in order, it wasn’t until they landed in Munich that they could process what had just happened. And Aubrey and David realized that being alternates was an advantage.

“We were automatically the underdogs,” Aubrey said. “We had to come in and kind of catch up throughout the entire process. So that was definitely one of our strategies through the show.”

A new episode of The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Are Derek and Claire Still Together?