‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: 1 COVID-19 Protocol Is Back

The Amazing Race is returning for a new season of adventure and twists and turns at the end of September. As fans recall, season 33 looked very different from previous races because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And because COVID-19 is still a problem in many countries, the teams in The Amazing Race Season 34 will be limited regarding how they travel.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast and host Phil Keoghan | Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

Meet the cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

The Amazing Race Season 34 will introduce fans to 12 new teams, but some contestants may sound familiar.

The cast includes:

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34), an engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, CA

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25), childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, AL

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA

Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41), newlyweds from Norcross, GA

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23), father and daughter from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59), golf buddies from Brentwood, TN

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35), motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, CA

Teams will have to use ‘The Amazing Race’ plane to travel

The Amazing Race shared a video on their Twitter account that featured host Phil Keoghan showing off the plane the teams will use for travel in the upcoming season.

Production charted a Titan Airways Boeing 757 for The Amazing Race Season 33 teams. They used it to travel between countries, so unlike previous seasons, racers were always on the same flight.

In the video, Phil said, “The engines are starting up on The Amazing Race charter! I absolutely can’t wait to share this brand new season with you. Season 34! Can you believe that? And we are on Wednesdays this fall, right after Survivor. It’s going to be a good one.”

Based on the video, the new contestants will use the same charter plane for travel in The Amazing Race Season 34.

Wednesdays this fall can't come soon enough!? We're so excited for what Season 34 will have in store!? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/vHqynJGiCb — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 1, 2022

CBS announces which countries the racers will visit in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

The 12 new teams will start in Munich, Germany. So the race won’t kick off in the United States, as has been the tradition in previous seasons.

After Germany, racers will travel to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Jordan. Season 34 will be the first time the show features Jordan, and teams will visit the ancient city of Petra during that leg. And the final three teams will end the race in Nashville, where the winner will be crowned.

The Amazing Race Season 34 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33: Kim and Penn Reveal They Won Because of ‘Marriage Counseling’ and ‘Notes’