‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Cast Includes a Former NFL Coach

The Amazing Race returns at the end of September with a new cast of daring people ready to take on the world. And some of their faces might look familiar to viewers. Specifically, one member of The Amazing Race Season 34 cast should be recognizable to football fans.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast | Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

Meet the cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Twelve new teams will race around the world in The Amazing Race Season 34. They will travel to Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Jordan, and Iceland. And they will end their journey in Nashville, where host Phil Keoghan will crown the winner.

The Amazing Race Season 34 cast includes:

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34), an engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, CA

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25), childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, AL

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA

Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41), newlyweds from Norcross, GA

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23), father and daughter from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59), golf buddies from Brentwood, TN

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35), motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, CA

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast

Rex Ryan, who is racing with his golf buddy Tim Mann in The Amazing Race Season 34, is a former NFL coach who previously worked with the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

Rex was the New York Jets head coach from 2009-2014. He led the team to consecutive AFC Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010, but the Jets lost both games. In the years that followed, Rex struggled as the head coach, and the Jets fired him at the end of the 2014 season. The following year, the Buffalo Bills hired Rex as their head coach.

Unfortunately for Rex, during a struggling season for the Bills in 2016, the organization dismissed him before the final game of the year.

After his run as the Bills head coach, Rex became an analyst for ESPN. And now, he’s a part of the cast of The Amazing Race Season 34.

Say hello to Tim and Rex!?? These golf buddies from Brentwood, TN hope to lean on each other and think they might be viewed as the underdogs.? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/bn4wQDJBEE — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 30, 2022

Rex and Tim preview their strategy going into the race

The Amazing Race shared videos of the season 34 cast on their Twitter page, including a clip of Rex Ryan and Tim Mann.

“We have our strategies,” Rex shared. “I do know a little bit about team-building. If you want to be really good, you lean on yourself. But if you want to be great, you lean on yourself and others.”

Tim added, “Especially with other teams, too. I think would be one of our advantages — trying to network and team build with other teams.”

“I can already tell by some of these teams, they think it’s all about them,” Rex said. “And those are the teams we’ll go right behind.”

Rex also revealed that he would take on the heights challenges since Tim is too afraid to do them.

The Amazing Race Season 34, hosted by Phil Keoghan, premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

